2023 Kawasaki KX250X First Look [11 Fast Facts: Motor Updates]

Just two years old, the Kawasaki KX250X cross-country racer is getting updates. While the engine of the 2023 Kawasaki KX250X is the prime recipient of attention, there’s more to talk about. So, let’s get to it, and take it from the top.
There’s a new intake tract that is straighter than last year. Kawasaki engineers moved the upstream injector to the underside of the intake, claiming it will “further contribute to increased cylinder-filling efficiency, which adds to peak performance.”
Kawasaki reworked the intake valves. The new intake valves are now 31mm, down one millimeter from last year, and they have more clearance. Kawasaki tells us that this increases reliability, and the change has the same performance results as the intake update.
With two new valves come a new crown for the piston.
The 2023 Kawasaki KX250X has a header pipe that is 100mm longer than last year. According to Kawasaki, this will boost torque off the bottom and into the midrange.
Kawasaki added inertia to the magneto rotor to smooth out the power delivery.
The timing is advanced for the 2023 KX250X’s motor to enhance the mechanical changes.
There’s a new clutch pushrod to lighten the clutch pull. The hydraulic clutch and cone-style spring return.
The connecting rod’s big-end bearing has a taller crush height. This is a change to enhance motor durability.
The bottom two gear ratios have been changed for 2023. First gear is higher, and second gear is revised to enhance the advancement from first to third gear. Note to Kawasaki: A wide-ratio six-speed transmission is still on our wishlist.
New footpegs adjust the ergonomics. The new pegs are 0.2-inches wider, and moved back a hair over 0.1 inches.
These changes will run you another $100. The list price of the 2023 Kawasaki KX250X is $8599, and the GNCC- and WORCS-ready racer should be available at your dealer now.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Rusty Mac of Aussie Backroads Moto Touring
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
In this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams brings us his thoughts on Suzuki’s eagerly awaited GSX-S 1000 GT… that’s the sport touring version of the company’s upright naked sport bike. Don has just returned from a successful two-day, 750-mile round trip on the GT and it seems that overall, he was quite impressed by the bike.
The second segment is the final one in our series from Brisbane, Australia. Associate Editor Teejay Adams and myself chatted with motorcycle adventurer Rusty Mac about his guided outback touring company Australian Backroads Motorcycle Touring. Rusty has been taking all-comers on day-trips for many years, and has now branched out into overnight trips as well. So if you’re perhaps interested in riding some of Australia’s roads less traveled, then Rusty is the guy to show you the best places to visit, and have the best experience.