2023 Kawasaki KX250X First Look [11 Fast Facts: Motor Updates]

By
Don Williams
-

Just two years old, the Kawasaki KX250X cross-country racer is getting updates. While the engine of the 2023 Kawasaki KX250X is the prime recipient of attention, there’s more to talk about. So, let’s get to it, and take it from the top.

  1. There’s a new intake tract that is straighter than last year. Kawasaki engineers moved the upstream injector to the underside of the intake, claiming it will “further contribute to increased cylinder-filling efficiency, which adds to peak performance.”

2023 Kawasaki KX250X First Look: Changes

  1. Kawasaki reworked the intake valves. The new intake valves are now 31mm, down one millimeter from last year, and they have more clearance. Kawasaki tells us that this increases reliability, and the change has the same performance results as the intake update.

  1. With two new valves come a new crown for the piston.

  1. The 2023 Kawasaki KX250X has a header pipe that is 100mm longer than last year. According to Kawasaki, this will boost torque off the bottom and into the midrange.

2023 Kawasaki KX250X First Look: For Sale

  1. Kawasaki added inertia to the magneto rotor to smooth out the power delivery.

  1. The timing is advanced for the 2023 KX250X’s motor to enhance the mechanical changes. 

  1. There’s a new clutch pushrod to lighten the clutch pull. The hydraulic clutch and cone-style spring return.

2023 Kawasaki KX250X First Look: Price

  1. The connecting rod’s big-end bearing has a taller crush height. This is a change to enhance motor durability.

  1. The bottom two gear ratios have been changed for 2023. First gear is higher, and second gear is revised to enhance the advancement from first to third gear. Note to Kawasaki: A wide-ratio six-speed transmission is still on our wishlist.

2023 Kawasaki KX250X First Look: MSRP

  1. New footpegs adjust the ergonomics. The new pegs are 0.2-inches wider, and moved back a hair over 0.1 inches.

  1. These changes will run you another $100. The list price of the 2023 Kawasaki KX250X is $8599, and the GNCC- and WORCS-ready racer should be available at your dealer now.

We have tested the Kawasaki KX250X

2023 Kawasaki KX250X Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 249cc

  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 52.2mm

  • Compression ratio: 14.1:1

  • Starting: Electric

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body w/ dual injectors

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ coned-disc spring

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum perimeter

  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable KYB 48mm inverted fork; 12.4 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.4 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: Semi-floating 270mm Braking petal disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: Single 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

  • Rake: 27.8 degrees

  • Trail: 4.8 inches

  • Seat height: 37.2 inches

  • Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

  • Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons

  • Wet weight: 240 pounds

  • Color: Lime Green

2023 Kawasaki KX250X Price: $8599 MSRP

2023 Kawasaki KX250X Photo Gallery

 

