2021 Kawasaki KX250X Review (13 First Ride Fast Facts)

There is a boom going on in the off-road motorcycle world, and Kawasaki is not missing out. The all-new 2021 Kawasaki KX250X is the brand’s offering for the GNCC XC2 Pro, NGPC Pro II, and WORCS Pro 2 classes. This is not a trailbike—it is a pure competition machine based on the Kawasaki KX250 supercross and motocross racer. We have already detailed what turned the Kawasaki KX250 into a KX250X, so let’s get to riding.

We have to emphasize this again—this isn’t a trail bike, or even an enduro bike. As such, Kawasaki didn’t add lights, mellow the power with heavy flywheels, soften the mapping, or overly lighten the suspension action. There is no spark arrestor and, in California, the KX250X gets the dreaded Red Sticker limitation. Go with something like a Yamaha WR250F for trail riding.

Our test course for the first ride was at Cahuilla Creek Motocross. Located in a valley in California’s rugged San Jacinto Mountains, Cahuilla Creek Motocross has some awesome natural terrain on the property. That includes tight single-track, faster flowing single-track, plenty of serious whoops, and rock sections are thrown in to make things interesting. The conditions on our five-mile circuit were dry and dusty—it’s California!

Like its motocross brother, the 2021 Kawasaki KX250X has an outstanding chassis. The KX250X has the same excellent handling as the KX250. Handling in tight, beat-up single track is superb, with perfect ergonomics for standing. The great habits in technical terrain didn’t mean the KX250X suffers at speed. Even in the heavy whoops, the KX250X tracked straight and isolated the rider from punishment.

The pegs can be mounted in one of two positions—we like the lower peg positioning. This was the case with the KX250 motocrosser, and the difference is more pronounced off-road as you’re standing more during a race. With the pegs in the bottom position, the center of gravity when standing is lowered. That helps with traction and supports balancing the bike.

The KX250X’s KYB suspension is outstanding, as is. All I did was set the sag at 105mm. Out on the five-mile loop, I was trying to feel what might need to be improved. However, it felt so on-point, I didn’t come up with anything. From small chop to faster hits, the KYB suspension absorbs it all.

The KX250X motor is exactly the same as the MX edition and likes to be revved. With all the updates Kawasaki made to the KX motocross version, it’s not a surprise, the engineers concentrated on top-end power to get the most out of its 250cc. While the motor works very well, more bottom end power and torque would be appreciated for an off-road bike. Although the engine doesn’t stall or have any hiccups down low, the KX250X is just not fast until you get in the upper rev range. The aggressive map/coupler is preferred for the most bottom-end power.

The lower gearing runs short. First gear is low that I never use it, even in the tightest or rockiest sections. When out on the single-track loop, the spacing felt about right. However, in the faster sections, the KX250X tops out in 5th gear pretty quickly. For faster GPs, higher gearing is needed—just hope that doesn’t make the gaps between ratios too wide. Suffice to say, we’d like to see Kawasaki slip a six-speed transmission in those cases.

The hydraulic clutch works great. It has an easy pull and great feel. I did abuse the clutch in the tight and technical sections, but it never fazed the coned-disc spring system. My only complaint is that the engagement window is a bit narrow, making things a bit trickier in technical sections.

An 18-inch rear wheel is mandatory for off-road racing, as it allows a taller sidewall. Along with the 18-inch rear hoop, and a set of Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires are mounted. They are built for durability rather than absolute traction—a reasonable balance off-road. However, if you have a favorite off-road competition tire, pull the AT81s off immediately and sell them to a trail rider.

Electric start is mandatory, and the KX250X has it. If there had been a KX250X last year, it wouldn’t have had e-start. Fortunately, that feature belatedly appeared on the KX250 this year, so the X gets it.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX250X’s kickstand is convenient, and stays out of the way. When I first saw the kickstand, it looked like it stuck out quite a bit. However, I didn’t feel it against my boot, or bouncing when charging through whoops or landing jumps. I had to think about it to remember it’s there until I need it at a stop.

Small details add up to a fine motorcycle. A Renthal Fatbar, adjustable bar mounts, adjustable peg mounts, outstanding ergonomics, and comfortable seat with a quality gripper cover all add up to a top-quality off-road racer. The dislikes are few and not deal-killers—the levers are too thin, hard grips, and the exhaust is on the loud and raspy side. For racing, we would like to see a larger-capacity fuel tank on the KX250X, along with handguards.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX250X has won me over. The big attraction to me is the excellent handling and overall feel of the motorcycle. Because the KX250X shares almost every part with the KX250 motocrosser, there is already an avalanche of aftermarket accessories available to alter performance to your needs. Kawasaki’s first try at a 250 off-road racer is an instant winner.

Photography by Drew Ruiz

RIDING STYLE

2021 Kawasaki KX450X (and KX250X) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 52.2mm

Compression ratio: 14.1:1

Starting: Electric

Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body w/ dual injectors

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ coned-disc spring

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum perimeter

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar

Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable KYB 48mm inverted fork; 12.4 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.4 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: Semi-floating 270mm Braking petal disc w/ dual-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: Single 240mm Braking petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 27.8 degrees

Trail: 4.8 inches

Seat height: 37.2 inches

Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons

Curb weight: 240 pounds

Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX250X Price: $8399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX250X Review Photo Gallery