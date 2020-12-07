Progressive International Motorcycle Shows Outdoors Schedule Revealed

With the unpredictability of government regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus, the convention-center-based winter International Motorcycle Shows (IMS) have become untenable. Enter the new Progressive International Motorcycle Shows Outdoors (PIMSO). The debut nine-event Progressive International Motorcycle Shows Outdoors schedule will run from the dawn of Summer 2021 in Colorado to Halloween in Georgia.

Replacing the indoor trade-show presentation style is a festival-style outdoor event. Although past shows have included hands-on riding opportunities for attendees, the PIMSO events will expand that feature. Riding experiences will have more room and visibility, encouraging people to try vehicles that they may have passed on in the past. The focus will remain on new riders, with choices ranging from dirt to pavement, two wheels to four wheels, and gas-powered to electricity-driven.

The PIMSO event will expand to include the various motorcycle-adjacent recreation and transportation options. In addition to the hundreds of models of motorcycles on display, expect to see RVs and a wide range of electric-power wheels vehicles, including scooters, bicycles, and scooters. Also returning will be displays of motorcycle apparel and accessories of all kinds. The Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show, Discover The Ride, IMS Vintage, and stunt shows will continue to be part of the PIMSO package.

“The Progressive IMS Outdoors tour signifies not just a physical expansion for the event itself,” explains IMS Senior Vice President Tracy Harris, “but the continued growth and evolution of the IMS brand to connect enthusiasts with the ever-evolving world of transportation/mobility and new lifestyles that riders may not have previously considered. Expect a larger and more interactive event than ever before with lots of new and familiar activities and attractions planned to entertain and inspire more riders of various forms. Whether you want to see the latest bike models, introduce your friends and family to experience two- and four-wheels in a safe and approachable manner, or check out the future of RVing and electric mobility, it’s all possible at IMS Outdoors.”

IMS has released a schedule with dates and cities. However, specific venues have yet to be announced. Tickets will be going on sale on April 9, 2021, at the IMS website. The organizers even have individual stylized logos for each PIMSO location.

Photography by Sam Bendall, Manny Pandya, et al

2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Schedule

June 18-20: Loveland, CO (Denver)

July 9-11: Irvine, CA (Southern California)

July 16-18: Sonoma, CA (Northern California)

August 20-22: Elgin, IL (Chicago)

September 3-5: Brooklyn, NY (New York City)

September 10-12: Carlisle, PA (Pennsylvania)

October 8-10: Lebanon, TN (Nashville)

October 15-17: Lakeland, FL (Central Florida)

October 29-31: Conyers, GA (Atlanta)

Venues TBA

2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Photo Gallery