Tuesday, July 7, 2020
2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Capitalizing on the 2020 dirt bike sales boom, Kawasaki is jumping into the cross-country motorcycle racing market with the all-new 2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC.

Both are based on the latest versions of their motocross equivalents, with changes designed to make the XC duo work better in the off-road environment. Let’s take a look at these two new models and what makes theses KXes also XCs.

2021 Kawasaki KX250XC for sale
2021 Kawasaki KX250XC

1. The motors of the XCs are the same as the KX motocrossers. The only difference is that the XCs come with the coupler that uses the mildest engine tuning option, while the MX bikes use the medium engine tuning option. However, like the KX MXers, the XCs come with all three couplers so you can plug in whichever powerband works for you. If you want more sophisticated engine tuning options, the XCs are compatible with the optional KX FI Calibration Kit from Kawasaki Genuine Accessories.

2. The XCs have different gearing than the motocross bikes. While the ratios are off-road specific, they XCs retain the five-speed configuration. The 2021 Kawasaki XCs also get one extra tooth on the rear sprocket.

3. The KX450XC and KX250XC share the same frame, just as the MX bikes do.

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC frame

4. The suspension on each XC is the same Showa units as on the MX version, but with different tuning. Both XCs have the clickers set differently from the MX bikes. The KX450XC gets softer springs at both ends, while the KX250XC has softer fork springs with the same shock spring.

5. Per standard off-road practice, the XCs get 18-inch rear wheels. Both use the highly regarded Dunlop Geomax AT81 rubber, with the KX450XC going with a 120/90, with the KX250XC running a slightly narrower 110/100 rear tire.

6. The 2021 Kawasaki KX XCs get model-specific front brake pads.

2021 KX 450 XC
2021 Kawasaki KX450XC

7. The XCs get a plastic skidplate between the lower frame rails, as well as a kickstand.

8. You’ll find the 2021 Kawasaki KX450XC at your dealer any day now. The KX250XC should arrive by the end of July.

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC (and KX250XC) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 449cc (KX250XC: 249cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm (KX250XC: 78.0 x 52.2mm)
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1 (KX250XC: 14.1:1)
  • Starting: Electric
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body w/ dual injectors
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ coned-disc spring
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum perimeter
  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 49mm inverted fork; 12.0 inches (KX250XC: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 48mm inverted fork; 12.4 inches)
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir shock; 12.1 inches (KX250XC: 12.4 inches)
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18 (KX250XC: 110/100 x 18)
  • Front brake: Semi-floating 270mm Braking petal disc w/ dual-piston Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: Single 240mm Braking petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (KX250XC: 58.3 inches)
  • Rake: 27.6° (KX250XC: 27.8 degrees)
  • Trail: 4.8 inches
  • Seat height: 37.4 inches (KX250XC: 37.2 inches)
  • Ground clearance: 13.2 inches (KX250XC: 13.0 inches)
  • Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 246 pounds (KX250XC: 240 pounds)
  • Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC Price:

  • $9599 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX250XC Price:

  • $8399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC Photo Gallery

2021 Kawasaki KX250XC Photo Gallery

Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

