Tuesday, July 7, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Kawasaki KX450 and KX250 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

2021 Kawasaki KX450 and KX250 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

For 2021, we see a consolidation of the chassis of the Kawasaki KX450 and KX250 motocross motorcycles. While the two motors are distinctive, the rest of the KX racers are more alike than dissimilar this year.

With that in mind, let’s talk about what is new for the KX450 (and the KX250), as well as the differences between the KX450 and KX250.

2021 Kawasaki KX250
2021 Kawasaki KX250

1. The KX line gets an all-new clutch design. Kawasaki completely rethinks its clutch by ditching the traditional five-spring design and going with a coned disk, which acts as a spring. Additionally, the clutch now has hydraulic actuation. Expect an increase in feel and a decrease in effort, especially in the second half of the lever sweep. Also, the clutch plates on the KX450 are a larger diameter with new friction material.

2. Renthal Fatbars come to the Kawasaki KX motocrossers. This is an upgrade over the old continuous-diameter aluminum bars of old, and the ergonomic of the KXes have changed. The grip position is now lower and closer to the rider. Of course, Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit feature allows for extensive personalization. There are two mounting holes for the handlebar clamp, for 35mm of adjustability, and the clamps can be spun 180 degrees for two more position possibilities. Kawasaki also provides two footpeg mounts, 5mm apart.

2021 KX 250 Kawasaki engine power
2021 KX250 engine

3. Inside the motor, the piston skirt gets a dry film lubricant. This allows the engine to rev quicker, with less power loss thanks to reduced friction.

4. The 2021 Kawasaki KX250 gets serious motor mods, along with the move to the KX450 chassis. The top-end gets new ports, new cam timing for the exhaust (retarded three degrees), stiffer valve springs, plus a revised combustion chamber design with a flatter piston crown. In the bottom end, we see a 3mm-longer connecting rod, lighter crankshaft, improved pressure balance in the cases, plus the same all-new clutch used in the KX450. In addition to more power, the 2021 KX250 revs 300 rpm higher than last year.

2021 KX 450 Kawasaki
2021 Kawasaki K450

5. We are all happy to see the 2021 KX250 get e-start. Yes, you can start the KX250 with the push of a button, thanks to a new starter (with an automatic compression release) and a lithium-ion battery. There is no kickstart backup.

6. The KX250 continues to have its own Showa suspension setup. Rather than mimicking the heavy and more-powerful KX450, the KX250 has its own suspension settings, as well as a fork with slightly narrower tubes. To keep the KX250’s cost down, its Showa suspension does not have the A-Kit works-style technology used by the KX450.

2021 KX 250 wheel sizes
2021 KX250 rear wheel

7. Kawasaki put a 10mm smaller Braking rear disc on the KX250 than the KX450. The 240mm disc cuts a bit of weight and helps prevent rear-wheel lockup due to less engine compression braking.

8. To reduce interference with the rider’s boot, there are new engine covers. Kawasaki smoothed the covers down, and put a gold finish on the oil cap and generator cover plugs.

9. You can run down to your Kawasaki dealer right now and have a good chance of checking out the 2021 Kawasaki KX450 and KX250. The KX450 hits the showroom floor with an MSRP of $9399, while the KX250 has a tag of $8299.

2021 KX 450 price
2021 Kawasaki KX450

2021 Kawasaki KX450 (and KX250) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 449cc (KX250: 249cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm (KX250: 78.0 x 52.2mm)
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1 (KX250: 14.1:1)
  • Starting: Electric
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body (KX250: dual injectors)
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ coned-disc spring
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum perimeter
  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 49mm inverted fork; 12.0 inches (KX250: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 48mm inverted fork; 12.4 inches)
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir shock; 12.1 inches (KX250: 12.4 inches)
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19 (KX250: 100/90 x 19)
  • Front brake: 270mm Braking semi-floating petal disc w/ dual-piston Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 250mm Braking petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper (KX250: 240mm disc)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 27.6° (KX250: 28.0 degrees)
  • Trail: 4.8 inches (KX250: 4.6 inches)
  • Seat height: 37.6 inches (KX250: 37.4 inches)
  • Ground clearance: 13.4 inches (KX250: 13.2 inches)
  • Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 243 pounds (KX250: 237 pounds)
  • Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX450 Price:

  • $9399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX250 Price:

  • $8299 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX450 Photo Gallery

2021 Kawasaki KX250 Photo Gallery

Previous articleHarley LiveWire: Debut Journey from Mexico to Canada Via WCGH
Next article2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC First Look (8 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Capitalizing on the dirt bike sales boom, Kawasaki is jumping into the cross-country market with the all-new 2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC.
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley LiveWire: Debut Journey from Mexico to Canada Via WCGH

Ron Lieback -
0
The Coronavirus pandemic has halted vacation plans for many, including those of Diego Cardenas. The Californian had planned to spend his 50th birthday in Spain...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 GasGas TXT GP Lineup First Look: 4 More Trials Bikes

Don Williams -
0
Just when we thought there would be only four GasGas observed trials motorcycles for 2020, GasGas announces the four-bike 2020 TXT GP lineup. The...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Avon Roadrider MKII Tires First Look: Vintage Rubber + Modern Tech

Don Williams -
0
Essential to any vintage motorcycle is the proper rubber. The new Avon Roadrider MKII tire builds on the original version, offering authentic styling with...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look: GNCC Wrecking Crew

Don Williams -
0
With a focus on the GNCC Racing series, KTM has a six-model cross-country lineup of off-road racing motorcycles. There are three-each of two-strokes and...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Metzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes

Don Williams -
0
Metzeler is introducing the new Roadtec Scooter line of tires, consolidating its wide range of scooter tires. The 48 sizes of Metzeler Roadtec Scooter...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Capitalizing on the dirt bike sales boom, Kawasaki is jumping into the cross-country market with the all-new 2021 Kawasaki KX450XC and KX250XC.
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kawasaki KX450 and KX250 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2021, we see a consolidation of the chassis of the Kawasaki KX450 and KX250 motocross motorcycles. While the two motors are distinctive, the...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley LiveWire: Debut Journey from Mexico to Canada Via WCGH

Ron Lieback -
0
The Coronavirus pandemic has halted vacation plans for many, including those of Diego Cardenas. The Californian had planned to spend his 50th birthday in Spain...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 GasGas TXT GP Lineup First Look: 4 More Trials Bikes

Don Williams -
0
Just when we thought there would be only four GasGas observed trials motorcycles for 2020, GasGas announces the four-bike 2020 TXT GP lineup. The...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Avon Roadrider MKII Tires First Look: Vintage Rubber + Modern Tech

Don Williams -
0
Essential to any vintage motorcycle is the proper rubber. The new Avon Roadrider MKII tire builds on the original version, offering authentic styling with...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look: GNCC Wrecking Crew

Don Williams -
0
With a focus on the GNCC Racing series, KTM has a six-model cross-country lineup of off-road racing motorcycles. There are three-each of two-strokes and...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling