Toni Bou suffers back injury

Toni Bou Injury: Breaks 3 Vertebrae During France X-Trial

Ron Lieback -
Following a hard crash during a trails event in Le Mans, France - one that's not part of the FIM X-Trial Championship - Toni Bou crashed and broke three vertebrae.
2018 Arlington Supercross Results Kawasaki's Eli Tomac

2018 Arlington Supercross Results and Coverage | 9 Fast Facts

Kelly Callan -
Eli Tomac dominated the night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take his third win of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
2018 Beta Xtrainer 300 Review fast facts

2018 Beta Xtrainer 300 Review | 14 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
We put the Beta through its paces—with an accessory FMF muffler with a USFS-approved spark arrester installed—in an attempt to clearly define this unique off-road motorcycle.
2018 Arlington Supercross Preview Husqavarna's Jason Anderson

2018 Arlington Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
Husqvarna's Jason Anderson has the lead over Yamaha's Justin Barcia ahead of 2018 Arlington Supercross, round seven of 17. Here's our preview.
2018 San Diego Supercross Preview Husqvaran's Jason Anderson

2018 San Diego Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
After five rounds, things have not settled down at all, though Husqvarna's Jason Anderson is a good bet for a spot on the podium at San Diego Supercross.
2018 Oakland Supercross Preview Husqvarna's Jason Anderson

2018 Oakland Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
The topsy-turvy Monster Energy Supercross Series returns to California as the riders do battle at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday night.
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview: Jason Anderson

2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
Due to injuries to KTM's Marvin Musquin and Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, the Monster Energy SX Championship race is in disarray ahead of Anaheim 2 Supercross.
KTM's Meo Wins Dakar Rally Stage 8

KTM’s Meo Wins Dakar Rally Stage 8; Yamaha’s Beveren in Overall Lead (Video)

Ron Lieback -
Honda's Joan Barreda Bort claimed stage 7, but it was KTM's Antoine Meo who claimed the win Sunday, the second leg of a marathon stage.
Malcolm Stewart to Substitute for Injured Bogle at Houston Supercross

Malcolm Stewart to Substitute for Injured Bogle at Houston Supercross

Ron Lieback -
Malcolm Stewart - the brother of AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion James Stewart - will join the 450SX class Saturday at Houston SX, round 2.
2018 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Results: KTM's Sunderland Regains Lead

2018 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Results: KTM’s Sunderland Regains Lead (Video)

Ron Lieback -
The longest stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally so far - stage 3 - brought the motorcycle grid over 300 miles through endless sand and dunes.
2018 Houston Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts KTM's Marvin Musquin

2018 Houston Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
Marvin Musquin can consolidate his lead in Houston. Musquin’s two main protagonists—Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac—finished off the podium at A1.
Jason Anderson - 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross

2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results and Coverage | 11 Fast Facts (Video)

Don Williams -
Musquin Cruises to Easy Win, Roczen Returns, Tomac DNFs at Anaheim 1 Even with the excellent new dirt, the racing wasn’t spectacular at Anaheim 1,...
2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Preview: KTM's Sam Sunderland

2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Preview: Will KTM Claim 17 Straight?

Ron Lieback -
As KTM seeks its 17th-straight Dakar Rally title, five Americans will compete in the 2018 Rally, including Honda's Ricky Brabec and Husky's Andrew Short.
Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview: Honda's Ken Roczen

Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview | 10 Things To Watch at A1 SX

Don Williams -
There will be 56 hopefuls trying to qualify for the opening round of the 2018 AMA SX Series in Anaheim, Calif. Here's our Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview.
2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition For Sale

2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Ride Review | 8 Fast Facts

Ty Cullins -
Out of all the 2018 450 MX bikes we rode this year, the 2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition is our favorite motocross bike.
