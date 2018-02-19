Toni Bou Injury: Breaks 3 Vertebrae During France X-Trial
Following a hard crash during a trails event in Le Mans, France - one that's not part of the FIM X-Trial Championship - Toni Bou crashed and broke three vertebrae.
2018 Arlington Supercross Results and Coverage | 9 Fast Facts
Eli Tomac dominated the night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take his third win of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
2018 Beta Xtrainer 300 Review | 14 Fast Facts
We put the Beta through its paces—with an accessory FMF muffler with a USFS-approved spark arrester installed—in an attempt to clearly define this unique off-road motorcycle.
2018 Arlington Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
Husqvarna's Jason Anderson has the lead over Yamaha's Justin Barcia ahead of 2018 Arlington Supercross, round seven of 17. Here's our preview.
2018 San Diego Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
After five rounds, things have not settled down at all, though Husqvarna's Jason Anderson is a good bet for a spot on the podium at San Diego Supercross.
2018 Oakland Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
The topsy-turvy Monster Energy Supercross Series returns to California as the riders do battle at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday night.
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
Due to injuries to KTM's Marvin Musquin and Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, the Monster Energy SX Championship race is in disarray ahead of Anaheim 2 Supercross.
KTM’s Meo Wins Dakar Rally Stage 8; Yamaha’s Beveren in Overall Lead (Video)
Honda's Joan Barreda Bort claimed stage 7, but it was KTM's Antoine Meo who claimed the win Sunday, the second leg of a marathon stage.
Malcolm Stewart to Substitute for Injured Bogle at Houston Supercross
Malcolm Stewart - the brother of AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion James Stewart - will join the 450SX class Saturday at Houston SX, round 2.
2018 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Results: KTM’s Sunderland Regains Lead (Video)
The longest stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally so far - stage 3 - brought the motorcycle grid over 300 miles through endless sand and dunes.
2018 Houston Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
Marvin Musquin can consolidate his lead in Houston. Musquin’s two main protagonists—Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac—finished off the podium at A1.
2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results and Coverage | 11 Fast Facts (Video)
Musquin Cruises to Easy Win, Roczen Returns, Tomac DNFs at Anaheim 1 Even with the excellent new dirt, the racing wasn’t spectacular at Anaheim 1,...
2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Preview: Will KTM Claim 17 Straight?
As KTM seeks its 17th-straight Dakar Rally title, five Americans will compete in the 2018 Rally, including Honda's Ricky Brabec and Husky's Andrew Short.
Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview | 10 Things To Watch at A1 SX
There will be 56 hopefuls trying to qualify for the opening round of the 2018 AMA SX Series in Anaheim, Calif. Here's our Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview.
2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Ride Review | 8 Fast Facts
Out of all the 2018 450 MX bikes we rode this year, the 2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition is our favorite motocross bike.