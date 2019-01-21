Shoei VFX-Evo Off-Road Motorcycle Helmet Review

Helmet fit is a very personal choice, so when I find a helmet that matches up well to the shape of my head, I tend to stick with it. I experienced that with the Shoei VFX-W years ago, and it quickly became my favorite helmet for all things off-road.

After nearly ten years as Shoei’s flagship off-road helmet, the W was due for a refresh. Enter the Shoei VFX-Evo, a modern and sharp-looking helmet that includes all of the latest safety enhancements, as well as the fit and finish that we’ve come to expect from Shoei.

Head injuries in sports have become mainstreams news, and this level of awareness is a step in the right direction. Helmet manufacturers across the sporting industry have been challenged to reduce concussive brain injuries by addressing the rotational effects of significant impacts.

Once again, science and technology come together not only to make our motorcycles faster and easier to ride, but also to make our safety gear more efficient and effective.

The VFX-Evo is equipped with Shoei’s Motion Energy Distribution System (MEDS), which provides for lateral damping between the helmet shell and the cushioned liner. The MEDS construction is aimed at minimizing rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an impact, thereby reducing the likelihood of a concussion or other serious injury. The cheek pads incorporate the quick release pull tabs for use by first-responders after a fall—standard on high-end helmets.

The VFX-Evo helmet shell itself integrates six different plies of fiberglass and lightweight high-performance fibers that, when combined, are stronger, lighter, and more elastic than the VFX-W.

Add in the dual-layer multi-density EPS foam liner, and Shoei claims the VFX-Evo provides the most impact absorption ever in an off-road helmet from the Japanese company. Perhaps best of all, the new VFX-Evo in the small size weighs in at 3.3 pounds on our scale, two-tenths of a pound lighter than the VFX-W it replaces.

Aesthetically, the new Shoei VFX-Evo is just as appealing as its predecessor, with a streamlined look that keeps the goggle strap in place, and an eye port is large enough to fit all the various brands of googles I have in my gear bag.

My head shape is somewhere between round and oval, and I found the fit to be comfortable and neutral, without any undue pressure points on the forehead or lip-puckering cheek-padding. There was also enough room above my ears for sunglasses to fit when cruising the pits or play-riding with the kids.

Aerodynamically, the visor on the VFX-Evo is integrated well, minimizing helmet lift, even when sixth-gear pinned across a wide-open desert sand wash. Its shape also works well when on dawn patrol, keeping the early morning sun out of the eyes.

Ventilation is incredible, and the new Shoei is probably the “airiest” helmet I’ve worn. With 16 intake and exhaust vents located throughout the shell, it channels a lot of air between the scalp and the EPS liner.

Of course, with all of that air-movement, the VFX-Evo is not a quiet helmet. That’s not an issue for off-road riding and racing, but when I’m out dual-sporting, I throw in a pair of ear-plugs to lessen the sound.

Regular cleaning is a breeze. Simply remove the cheek pads and interior liner and throw them in the washing machine with the rest of your gear. A quick wipe down of the shell with Windex and a microfiber towel, and the job is done. The liner snaps back in just as easily as it comes out. This is an improvement over the old model, which loosens up over time.

Needless to say, the new Shoei VFX-Evo has become my new go-to helmet for off-road riding and racing. Not only is it ultra-comfortable, but it ticks all the boxes for me from aerodynamic styling to unmatched ventilation, all with the peace of mind that comes with Shoei’s best safety features. A winning combination.

Shoei VFX-Evo Helmet Fast Facts



Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: White; Black; Matte Black; 14 graphics

Shoei VFX-Evo Helmet Prices

Solids from $529 MSRP

Graphics from $679 MSRP

Shoei VFX-Evo Helmet Review | Photo Gallery