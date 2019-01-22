2019 Budapest X-Trial Results

Nothing could hold Toni Bou back during the 2018 FIM X-Trial World Championship – the indoor trials series. The Spaniard claimed 12-straight titles, clinching the win one round early – just before he suffered a broken vertebrae and was forced to miss the final round.

Bou has apparently recovered well. This past weekend in the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Toni Bou began his 13th-straight title chase in the most positive way possible – with a win.

The Repsol Honda rider, who was forced to sit out last year’s X-Trial season finale at this same venue due to an injured vertebrae, finished the 2019 Budapest X-Trial round with 20 points – five ahead of TRRS Factory Team pilot and rival Adam Raga, and eight ahead of Gas Gas Factory Team’s Jeroni Fajardo.

“I’m super happy to start off winning,” Toni Bou says. “It was amazing to get this victory after the rib injury, which I’m still not recovered from totally. We must continue working to improve because I believe that I am not yet where I could be.

“I trained a little this year and I think I’m not at my usual level. There is still quite a way to go and I want to get there as soon as possible. Yes, in 2018 we won, but I suffered a lot because of the injuries. That is why I want to thank Joaquim Terricabras and all his medical team for the help they have given me, especially for the recent treatment for the rib injury.”

Following is from the official Repsol Honda report:

Bou had already marked the difference by the end of the first round, collecting a single penalty mark compared to the six of the nearest second placed adversary.

In the semi-final, where only the top finisher from each group would make it through to the grand final, Bou again proved unmatchable notching up two solitary marks. The final showdown saw the champ face his tough arch-rival Adam Raga, with the riders forced to take the same sections but in the reverse direction.

Bou started the final losing ground to his opponent before some deft handling eventually moved the Spaniard up into first place. Toni managed to hold on to the lead – in spite of picking up a five in the penultimate hazard – to secure the first victory of the 2019 FIM X-Trial championship.

Repsol Honda Team will again compete with the full line up of Toni Bou and Takahisa Fujinami for the second X-Trial Championship date scheduled for Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona on Sunday, February 3.

2019 Budapest X-Trial Results