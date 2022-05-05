2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [10 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-

Well, this is it—the final round of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. If you play RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross, you know that means double points for the finale. You still have time to best your rivals, and we’ve got 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross fantasy tips and picks you need to succeed.

  1. Don’t pick Eli Tomac for anything. Tomac clinched the title last week in Denver after injuring his knee in Atlanta. So, he’s sitting out Salt Lake City to let his knee heal for the AMA 450MX National Championship Series, which starts on May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif.

Jason Anderson leads Cooper Webb

  1. Jason Anderson has nothing to race for, as he has clinched P2 in the standings. Anderson is on a roll, with three wins in a row. Undoubtedly, he would like to go out with another win. The questions are, how badly will Anderson want that win, and how much will he risk to get it. Part of the answer will be how Anderson feels when he lines up and what kind of start he gets—unknowable variables. Anderson is looking good, so I’m picking him to end 2022 as a winner.

2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Tips: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton is looking as fast as anyone on the track. Sexton is on a 2-3-2-4 run—better than anyone other than Anderson over the last four races. Sexton is my choice for P2, though picking him to win is a strong choice. Despite his speed, Sexton hasn’t won since San Diego, and will want another victory to show for his efforts. If Sexton gets a start and Anderson doesn’t, the win goes to Sexton if he can keep it on two wheels.

  1. Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, and Marvin Musquin and in a battle for P3. Finishing the year in the Top 3 will undoubtedly trigger a bonus for any of those riders, so they all want it. Stewart is four points ahead of Barcia and eight points up on Musquin. There are many ways of looking at how this trio will finish, and only one of the scenarios is right.

2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Tips: Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart

  1. Malcolm Stewart has been the best of the three over the last three races. Stewart is 9-5-4-2 over the previous four races, so he’s moving in the right direction. If you’re looking for a Hail Mary winner pick, Stewart is your guy. Given his performances of late, Stewart looks the hungriest and fastest. He’s my P3 pick, and he’ll take P3 in the overall standings.

2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Tips: Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

  1. Marvin Musquin has been on the podium in the last two Main Events. Other than Anderson, his podium-mates were Sexton and Stewart. Musquin is unlikely to take P3 for the season, but it’s possible. Musquin has to make up eight points on Stewart and four points on Barcia—unless Stewart and Barcia go down, that’s a hard nut to crack. Musquin would have to win to have a chance at that, but it’s hard to imagine him beating Anderson and Sexton. So, Musquin’s motivation will be down a notch from Stewart’s, and that’s why I have Musquin for P4.

Justin Barcia

  1. Justin Barcia just hasn’t been there as of late. Barcia’s 5-5-6-5-7 recent run isn’t horrible, but it has cost him P3 in the standings. Barcia has finished behind Stewart in the last three Main Events, and behind Musquin in the previous two rounds. Sure, Barcia could step up in Salt Lake City—he could even grab his first win of the year. However, it’s just not looking that good for Barcia. I have him in P5, though Cooper Webb is also a threat, having beaten Barcia last week in Denver.

  1. The Wild Card is P10, and that could be a lot of people. Take Tomac out of the equation, and Brandon Hartranft has been in P10 the last two rounds. Hartranft has hung in there all year—his best finishing position is P8, yet he’s P8 in the standings, having scored points at all 16 rounds. Other legit choices are Kyle Chisolm, Justin Brayton, Ryan Breece, and Alex Martin, in that order. Pick one and cross your fingers. Keep in mind that my Wild Card luck has been terrible. I’ve only hit it once—Dean Wilson in P10 at Daytona.

Brandon Hartranft

  1. With the worst round throwaway done, I’m in my best overall position of the year. It’s not much, but I have moved into the top 20-percent for the first time this year. My abysmal five-point tally in Oakland is erased from the record. My next worst score was 20 points at A1—yes, the first two rounds of the series were my worst. We’ll see what happens when the checkered flag flies at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night. I never got that big scoring round—Daytona is my best with 72 points—hey, I’m due!

  1. It’s back under the lights for the Salt Lake City Supercross, though just barely. The first Heats are at 6 p.m. local time (MDT), so it will still be daylight. However, the Main Event will be at 8:30 p.m., so the lights will be doing their job. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.

    Photography by Align Media et al

    2022 Denver Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Chase Sexton, Honda

  5. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  8. Justin Brayton, Honda

  9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda

  10. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  12. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  14. Justin Starling, GasGas

  15. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  16. Austin Politelli, Honda

  17. Marshall Weltin, Yamaha

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. John Short, Honda

  20. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  21. Justin Bogle, KTM

  22. Henry Miller, KTM

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 359 points (7W, 11P, 13 T5) [Clinched Championship]

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 324 (6W, 9P, 11 T5) [Clinched Runner-up]

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 295 (3P, 12 T5)

  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 291 (5P, 10 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 287 (1W, 5P, 9 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 269 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 261 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 163

  9. Justin Brayton, Honda, 160 (1 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  11. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  12. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  13. Justin Bogle, KTM, 103

  14. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 97

  17. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 97

  18. Vince Friese, Honda, 96

  19. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 90

  20. Justin Starling, GasGas, 89

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 75

  22. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 65

  23. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 63

  24. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 45

  26. Benny Bloss, KTM, 29

  27. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 24

  29. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  30. Tristan Lane, KTM, 15

  31. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 15

  32. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  33. John Short, Honda, 14

  34. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  35. Henry Miller, KTM, 13

  36. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  37. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  38. Austin Politelli, Honda, 8

  39. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  40. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 6

  41. Jeremy Hand, Honda 4

  42. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3

  43. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR