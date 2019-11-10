2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA: A Motorcycle, Too!

2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA:

A Wide Variety

Although Americans are most familiar with Peugeot as an automobile and bicycle company, Peugeot first made motorcycles and three-wheelers in 1898. Since 2004, Indian powerhouse Mahindra has owned 51 percent, with the other 49 percent staying French-owned. Despite the word ‘motorcycles’ in the name, Peugeot Motorcycles is primarily a scooter company. Peugeot markets a wide variety of scooters in 60 countries, though not the United States. The 2020 Peugeot offerings at EICMA 2019 have caught our interest, so it’s time to share.

We are quite excited to see an actual Peugeot motorcycle. It has a look that is both modern and retro. For instance, the inverted fork is combined with twin piggyback-reservoir shocks. The liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor has a European look, along with a distinctive red valve cover. The LED headlight and bar-end turn signals provide an interesting contrast with the vintage quilted seat. There is room for two, even though the pillion is covered with a cowling. The Peugeot motorcycle doesn’t have a name and is likely a concept motorcycle. However, it certainly looks like fun, and we’d be more than happy to take it for a spin.

The Peugeot Metropolis RS Concept three-wheeled scooter looks impressive. It is definitely a maxi-scooter with large-diameter wheels, a considerable fairing, Arrow muffler (with carbon-fiber tip), and roomy accommodations for the rider and passenger. The current Peugeot Metropolis RS is a 400cc motor, and this Concept version looks to be a significant step up from the midi Metropolis. The existing Metropolis RS is made in France, has 13-inch wheels, and has an MSRP of €9599.

Next up is the electric-powered Peugeot e-Ludix scooter line. The e-scooter is designed to fill several roles, including ride-share, delivery, and personal transport. It’s the equivalent of a 50cc scooter, and is the fourth generation of Peugeot scooters. In addition to the black-and-white version shown here, there are three other colors available.

The new Peugeot Django 125 ABS Blue was on display at EICMA 2019. The cool retro styling is certainly distinctive, as it is inspired by the legendary Peugeot S55 scooter that debuted in 1953. Peugeot says the Django has an ‘electro-pop style’, and we have no standing to contradict that. It has an air-cooled 125cc motor with fuel injection and over 10 horsepower at 8500 rpm. Top speed is 56 mph, and it gets 81 mpg. The MSRP of the Peugeot Django 125 ABS Blue is €3349. Presumedly, you don’t have to be as stylish as the comely display rider, and you’ll wear appropriate apparel.

Photography courtesy of EICMA

2020 Peugeot at EICMA Photo Gallery