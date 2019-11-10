Sunday, November 10, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA: A Motorcycle, Too!

2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA: A Motorcycle, Too!

2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA:
A Wide Variety

Although Americans are most familiar with Peugeot as an automobile and bicycle company, Peugeot first made motorcycles and three-wheelers in 1898. Since 2004, Indian powerhouse Mahindra has owned 51 percent, with the other 49 percent staying French-owned. Despite the word ‘motorcycles’ in the name, Peugeot Motorcycles is primarily a scooter company. Peugeot markets a wide variety of scooters in 60 countries, though not the United States. The 2020 Peugeot offerings at EICMA 2019 have caught our interest, so it’s time to share.

We are quite excited to see an actual Peugeot motorcycle. It has a look that is both modern and retro. For instance, the inverted fork is combined with twin piggyback-reservoir shocks. The liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor has a European look, along with a distinctive red valve cover. The LED headlight and bar-end turn signals provide an interesting contrast with the vintage quilted seat. There is room for two, even though the pillion is covered with a cowling. The Peugeot motorcycle doesn’t have a name and is likely a concept motorcycle. However, it certainly looks like fun, and we’d be more than happy to take it for a spin.

The Peugeot Metropolis RS Concept three-wheeled scooter looks impressive. It is definitely a maxi-scooter with large-diameter wheels, a considerable fairing, Arrow muffler (with carbon-fiber tip), and roomy accommodations for the rider and passenger. The current Peugeot Metropolis RS is a 400cc motor, and this Concept version looks to be a significant step up from the midi Metropolis. The existing Metropolis RS is made in France, has 13-inch wheels, and has an MSRP of €9599.

Next up is the electric-powered Peugeot e-Ludix scooter line. The e-scooter is designed to fill several roles, including ride-share, delivery, and personal transport. It’s the equivalent of a 50cc scooter, and is the fourth generation of Peugeot scooters. In addition to the black-and-white version shown here, there are three other colors available.

The new Peugeot Django 125 ABS Blue was on display at EICMA 2019. The cool retro styling is certainly distinctive, as it is inspired by the legendary Peugeot S55 scooter that debuted in 1953. Peugeot says the Django has an ‘electro-pop style’, and we have no standing to contradict that. It has an air-cooled 125cc motor with fuel injection and over 10 horsepower at 8500 rpm. Top speed is 56 mph, and it gets 81 mpg. The MSRP of the Peugeot Django 125 ABS Blue is €3349. Presumedly, you don’t have to be as stylish as the comely display rider, and you’ll wear appropriate apparel.

Photography courtesy of EICMA

2020 Peugeot at EICMA Photo Gallery

 

Previous articleBMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: Boxer Cruiser Nearing Production
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: Boxer Cruiser Nearing Production

Don Williams -
0
BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: The Next Step Toward the Showroom Let’s face it, the less said about the BMW R 1200 C, the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: 250-Mile Range Electric Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: Long Range and Quick Charging With the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle, we are starting to see some serious range numbers...
Read more
Commentary

Revisiting a $600 Auction 1974 Honda CB350: Gettin’ Sentimental

Gary Ilminen -
0
Honda CB350 - Getting a Bit Nostalgic Five years ago, a little, old Honda became part of motorsports history—and took me along for the ride! Some...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Six-Speed Electric Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Öhlins Suspension, Brembo Brakes, and More A year after revealing a concept electric sport motorcycle, Kymco is preparing to bring a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Honda CB4X First Look: Honda R&D Europe Concept Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
Honda CB4X First Look: Do It All, In Roman Style For the fifth year in a row, Honda has shown up to EICMA with a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (15 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, which was completely revamped for more power, better handling and less weight. Here's a preview of this Bavarian awesomeness.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA: A Motorcycle, Too!

Don Williams -
0
2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA: A Wide Variety Although Americans are most familiar with Peugeot as an automobile and bicycle company, Peugeot first made motorcycles...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: Boxer Cruiser Nearing Production

Don Williams -
0
BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: The Next Step Toward the Showroom Let’s face it, the less said about the BMW R 1200 C, the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: 250-Mile Range Electric Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: Long Range and Quick Charging With the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle, we are starting to see some serious range numbers...
Read more
Commentary

Revisiting a $600 Auction 1974 Honda CB350: Gettin’ Sentimental

Gary Ilminen -
0
Honda CB350 - Getting a Bit Nostalgic Five years ago, a little, old Honda became part of motorsports history—and took me along for the ride! Some...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Based on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the 2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a naked motorcycle designed for urban duty. Weighing in at...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Six-Speed Electric Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Öhlins Suspension, Brembo Brakes, and More A year after revealing a concept electric sport motorcycle, Kymco is preparing to bring a...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling