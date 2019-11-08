Friday, November 8, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: Boxer Cruiser Nearing Production

BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: Boxer Cruiser Nearing Production

BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look:
The Next Step Toward the Showroom

Let’s face it, the less said about the BMW R 1200 C, the better. BMW’s ill-fated attempt to break into the cruiser market in the late 20th century was a resounding styling failure. Even placement in a James Bond movie wasn’t enough to save it from deserved obscurity. The BMW Concept R 18 and the next-generation BMW Concept R 18 /2 (pronounced “slash-two”) changes everything. It is a stunning addition to the cruiser canon.

Powering the BMW Concept R 18 /2 is a massive 1800cc air- and oil-cooled boxer twin. While we don’t have any performance numbers available, common sense tells us that the torque numbers will be substantial. The motor has been used in builds outside of BMW Motorrad, including Departed by Custom Works Zon in Japan and The Revival Birdcage by Austin’s Revival Cycles. This second-generation build from BMW proper is tantalizingly close to a production version. From what we can tell, all it needs are turn signals and mirrors—it even has a side-mount license plate holder.

There will be other changes, doubtlessly. The R 18 /2 has cast iron wheels in a 19-/16-inch pairing, and we would expect the source material to be switched to aluminum. Brembo brake calipers are likely to stay, though the German-made Hattech stainless steel exhaust may not make the cut due to cost or sound-output considerations—perhaps the exhaust will live-on as a factory option. The beautiful Candy Apple Red Metallic paint deserves to be carried over to the production version, as does the bullet fairing, cantilevered rear-shock suspension, and intake shrouds.BMW Concept R18 /2 - Price

“After the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18,” Bart Janssen Groesbeek, BMW Motorrad Vehicle Designer for the Big Boxer Concepts explains, “our aim with the Concept R 18 /2 is to demonstrate how flexible the basic engine and suspension are as a starting point for customization, and how easy it is to authentically realize different styles. And I have to admit we were very impressed at how it was possible to bring this boxer concept forward from the ’30s via the ’80s into the 2020s.”

The BMW Concept R 18 /2 is premium eye candy. We are looking forward to seeing how BMW translates an impressive prototype into an aspirational production motorcycle.

BMW Concept R 18 /2 Photo Gallery

 

Previous article2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: 250-Mile Range Electric Motorcycle
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: 250-Mile Range Electric Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: Long Range and Quick Charging With the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle, we are starting to see some serious range numbers...
Read more
Commentary

Revisiting a $600 Auction 1974 Honda CB350: Gettin’ Sentimental

Gary Ilminen -
0
Honda CB350 - Getting a Bit Nostalgic Five years ago, a little, old Honda became part of motorsports history—and took me along for the ride! Some...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Six-Speed Electric Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Öhlins Suspension, Brembo Brakes, and More A year after revealing a concept electric sport motorcycle, Kymco is preparing to bring a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Honda CB4X First Look: Honda R&D Europe Concept Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
Honda CB4X First Look: Do It All, In Roman Style For the fifth year in a row, Honda has shown up to EICMA with a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (15 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, which was completely revamped for more power, better handling and less weight. Here's a preview of this Bavarian awesomeness.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Husqvarna Norden 901 Concept Unveiled: Stylish Mid-Weight ADV

Ron Lieback -
0
Husqvarna Norden 901 First Look Husqvarna is set to take on the ever-growing world of adventure touring with its new concept motorcycle - the Norden...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: Boxer Cruiser Nearing Production

Don Williams -
0
BMW Concept R 18 /2 First Look: The Next Step Toward the Showroom Let’s face it, the less said about the BMW R 1200 C, the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: 250-Mile Range Electric Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: Long Range and Quick Charging With the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle, we are starting to see some serious range numbers...
Read more
Commentary

Revisiting a $600 Auction 1974 Honda CB350: Gettin’ Sentimental

Gary Ilminen -
0
Honda CB350 - Getting a Bit Nostalgic Five years ago, a little, old Honda became part of motorsports history—and took me along for the ride! Some...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Based on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the 2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a naked motorcycle designed for urban duty. Weighing in at...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Six-Speed Electric Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2021 Kymco RevoNex First Look: Öhlins Suspension, Brembo Brakes, and More A year after revealing a concept electric sport motorcycle, Kymco is preparing to bring a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Honda CB4X First Look: Honda R&D Europe Concept Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
Honda CB4X First Look: Do It All, In Roman Style For the fifth year in a row, Honda has shown up to EICMA with a...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling