2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look: 250-Mile Range Electric Motorcycle

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle First Look:

Long Range and Quick Charging

With the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle, we are starting to see some serious range numbers and short charge times from an electric motorcycle. According to Energica, the Ribelle can go 250 miles in the city on a single charge—an astounding claim. Even the 112 miles in rural areas is impressive. These numbers are up 60 percent from last year. Energica claims that “all range testing [is] carried out in real-world conditions on actual road surfaces.”

According to Energica, credit goes to a new power unit in the 2020 Ribelle, along with a five percent reduction in weight. “Thanks to the new power unit, we were able to work on weights and riding range,” Energica CTO Giampiero Testoni said, “without forgetting about performance – something that has always distinguished our bikes.” Energica describes the Ribelle as a “streetfighter.”

Energica’s charging rate claims are also impressive. If you have access to a DC Level 4 Fast Charger, the battery array can be taken from no-charge to 80 percent charge in just 42 minutes. With a standard Level 2 charger, you can add 41.5 miles of range for every hour of charging.

The 4.3-inch TFT dash has an integrated GPS system that tells you where the nearest charging stations are when used wit the MyEnergica app. Further, Octo Telematics’ ProShare XT is part of the Ribelle package. Keeping track of virtually every single function of the motorcycle, the rider has access to a wide range of critical information through the display.

The 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle is a highly sophisticated motorcycle, regardless of power supply. The Ribelle features four riding modes and four regenerative maps, plus traction control, cruise control, and Park Assistant. Park Assistant allows the Ribelle to be run in reverse slowly—below three mph. That’s helpful, as the Ribelle weighs in at a substantial 595 pounds—the inevitable side effect of a 250-mile range. An onboard computer monitors the batteries, even with the key off, to manipulate them for increased efficiency.

Being a sportbike, the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle has high-performance Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. The 43mm Marzocchi inverted fork is likely a weight-related choice, as is the Bitubo shock. The suspension system is almost fully adjustable, only lacking compression-damping adjustment on the shock. With 595 pounds plus rider aboard, the brakes are not shy. In the front, 330mm discs are slowed by radially mounted four-piston Brembo calipers, plus you can turn up the regenerative function.

With its participation in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup via the Ego Corsa spec racer, Energica is increasing its global presence. In addition to being available in the major European countries, Energica as dealerships in seven states in the US, plus Japan, Hong Kong, and South Africa. Ironically, the electric motorcycle is available in the six oil-rich GCC states.

The 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle is undoubtedly an exciting motorcycle. We look forward to seeing how well the 595-pound motorcycle handles, and exactly how far the range is with our test crew. As it stands, there’s no word yet on price or availability.

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle Specs

ENGINE

Type: Permanent magnet AC

Maximum power: 145 horsepower @ 6000 rpm

Maximum torque: 159 ft/lbs

Top speed: 125 mph

Cooling: Oil

Battery: Lithium polymer; 21.5 kWh

Charging: Fast Charge DFC Mode 4; Slow Charge Mode 2 and 3

Charging rate: 0-80% in 42 minute (Fast Charge); 41.5-mile range per charging-hour (Level 2)

Riding modes: Urban, Eco, Rain, Sport

Regenerative maps: High, Medium, Low, Off

Final drive: 525 O-ring chain

RANGE

City: 250 miles

Extra-Urban: 112 miles

Combined: 143 miles

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel tube trellis w/ cast aluminum swingarm

Front suspension: Fully adjustable 43mm Marzocchi inverted fork

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Bitubo shock

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brake: 330mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: eABS and Bosch ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.9 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Curb weight: 595 pounds

Color: Rosso Corsa/Stealth Grey

2020 Energica Eva Ribelle Price: MSRP TBA