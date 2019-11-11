2020 Suzuki DR200S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Monday, November 11, 2019
2020 Suzuki DR200S

Part of a retro dual-sport line, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S is a trip down memory lane. The SOHC, two-valve motor is air-cooled, carbureted, and has a five-speed transmission—features you don’t see too often in the 21st century.

The suspension is non-adjustable, save spring-preload for the shock, and the rear brake is a drum design.

Despite having roots stretching back over 20 years, the DR200S is a simple, easy-to-ride motorcycle that is capable both on- and off-road.

2020 Suzuki DR200S For SaleIt is a reliable motorcycle, though you do have to run it regularly to keep the Mikuni carburetor’s tiny pilot jet from clogging. For that reason alone, we’d like to see the DR200S get fuel-injection.

With modest power, the handling and suspension delivered by the 2020 Suzuki DR200S are up to the task. It is fully adequate for a friendly trail ride, and over eight inches of travel at both ends and ten inches of ground clearance isn’t bad. Plus, the 3.3-gallon fuel tank gives it a range of over 150 miles—unusual in modern dual-sport motorcycles. The IRC Trail Wing tires are more about durability than traction, though they will satisfy most users in the dirt and on the street.

As a commuter motorcycle, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S will get you to work as long as a freeway isn’t involved. Sure, you can take it on the highway, but you will be a sitting duck with very little power on tap once up to the speed limit. Stick to the surface streets, and you will love the narrow chassis, light 278-pound curb weight, and commanding view from the 33.3-inch high seat.

Yes, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S is something of an anachronism in 2020. Yet, it is still an inviting motorcycle given its size and price well under $5k.

2020 Suzuki DR200S Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 199cc
  • Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves
  • Fueling: 33mm Mikuni BST carburetor
  • Cooling: Air
  • Starter: Electric
  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: 520 DID chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 8.1 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted shock; 8.1 inches
  • Tires: IRC Trail Wing
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 100/90 x 18
  • Front brake: Disc
  • Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 33.3 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 278 pounds

COLORS

  • Solid Iron Gray

2020 Suzuki DR200S Price:

  • $4649 MSRP

Previous article2020 Peugeot First Look From EICMA: A Motorcycle, Too!
Next articleTimeless on the Silk Road: An Odyssey from London to Hanoi (Book Review)
