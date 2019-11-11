2020 Suzuki DR200S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Suzuki DR200S

Part of a retro dual-sport line, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S is a trip down memory lane. The SOHC, two-valve motor is air-cooled, carbureted, and has a five-speed transmission—features you don’t see too often in the 21st century.

The suspension is non-adjustable, save spring-preload for the shock, and the rear brake is a drum design.

Despite having roots stretching back over 20 years, the DR200S is a simple, easy-to-ride motorcycle that is capable both on- and off-road.

It is a reliable motorcycle, though you do have to run it regularly to keep the Mikuni carburetor’s tiny pilot jet from clogging. For that reason alone, we’d like to see the DR200S get fuel-injection.

With modest power, the handling and suspension delivered by the 2020 Suzuki DR200S are up to the task. It is fully adequate for a friendly trail ride, and over eight inches of travel at both ends and ten inches of ground clearance isn’t bad. Plus, the 3.3-gallon fuel tank gives it a range of over 150 miles—unusual in modern dual-sport motorcycles. The IRC Trail Wing tires are more about durability than traction, though they will satisfy most users in the dirt and on the street.

As a commuter motorcycle, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S will get you to work as long as a freeway isn’t involved. Sure, you can take it on the highway, but you will be a sitting duck with very little power on tap once up to the speed limit. Stick to the surface streets, and you will love the narrow chassis, light 278-pound curb weight, and commanding view from the 33.3-inch high seat.

Yes, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S is something of an anachronism in 2020. Yet, it is still an inviting motorcycle given its size and price well under $5k.

2020 Suzuki DR200S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 199cc

Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm

Compression ratio: 9.4:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves

Fueling: 33mm Mikuni BST carburetor

Cooling: Air

Starter: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final drive: 520 DID chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 8.1 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted shock; 8.1 inches

Tires: IRC Trail Wing

Front tire: 70/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/90 x 18

Front brake: Disc

Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 33.3 inches

Ground clearance: 10.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: 278 pounds

COLORS

Solid Iron Gray

2020 Suzuki DR200S Price: