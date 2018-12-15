2018-2019 Ducati Panigale V4 Recall | Timing Chain Defect

Ducati recalls 2018-2019 Panigale V4 models on timing chain defect

Ducati will recall 1,502 of certain 2018-2019 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S and V4 SP motorcycles due to a possible timing chain defect.

The recall was triggered by the possibility that the timing chain tensioner may loosen over time, possibly causing oil to leak from the bottom of the tensioner adjustment bolt. Oil leaking onto the rear tire may cause loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the timing chain tensioner bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 25, 2019. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V854000.

This is the most recent of several recalls Ducati has had to implement recently related to build quality or vendor quality related issues.

Earlier this month, Ducati announced a recall affecting 1,663 of certain 2018-2019 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S, and V4 SP motorcycles triggered because the oil cooler output port may crack, causing an oil leak, which could increase the risk of a crash.

That recall is expected to begin January 24, 2019. The NHTSA Campaign Number for that recall is 18V834000. For more visit Ducati Panigale V4 Recall for Oil Leak.

In August, Ducati announced the recall of 72 2018 Panigale V4, Panigale 959, Panigale 1299 FE, and Hypermotard motorcycles because the friction material on the rear brake pads may detach from the backing plate.

In that recall, the brake supplier, Brembo indicated that the rear brake pads involved in the recall were not properly heat treated during manufacturing, which may cause the linings to be prone to separating from the backing plate, reducing brake efficiency increasing the risk of loss of control and a crash.

That recall was expected to begin September 15, 2018. The NHTSA Campaign Number for that recall is 18V480000.

In May, 2018 Ducati had to recall 692 of certain 2018 Ducati Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S, and Panigale V4 Speciale motorcycles due to two fuel system defects. One recall relates to a problem where fuel may spray out of the gas tank when the tank cap is opened. The second recall was implemented because fuel may leak from the gas tank’s internal breathing system valve plug.

That recall was expected to begin May 17, 2018. The first recall is under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number 18V238000. The second recall is under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number 18V239000. For more information, see Ducati V4 Recall Due to Fuel System Defect.

In December 2017, Ducati had to recall 8,000 of its 2015-2018 1299 motorcycles (including STD, S, FE and SL models), Monster 1200 motorcycles (including S and R models), Multistrada motorcycles (including S and PP models), and Panigale R, and XDiavel S motorcycles and 2017-2018 Scrambler 800 Café Racer motorcycles. These motorcycles were equipped with Brembo front brake master cylinders that may fail. Rear brake systems were not included in the recall.

The cause of the problem was that the PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) master cylinder piston can crack, causing the front brake to fail. Ducati dealers were to replace the plastic piston with an aluminum part. Production of new models would use a master cylinder with the aluminum piston. The NHTSA Campaign Number for that recall is 17V812000. For more information on that, see Ducati Motorcycle Brake Recall.

