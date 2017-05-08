2016-2017 Ducati Multistrada Enduro Recall: Rear Shock Defect

2016-2017 Ducati Multistrada Enduro Recall

According to an announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ducati North America is recalling up to 568 of its 2016-2017 Multistrada 1200 Enduro motorcycles.

The reason for the Ducati Multistrada Enduro recall is a problem with the Sachs semi-active lower rear shock absorber end eyelet , which may crack and possibly detach from the swingarm. If that happens, the motorcycle’s handling would be affected increasing the risk of a loss of control and a crash.

A safety bulletin from Ducati says, “Intense off-road use of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro could lead to breakage of the lower eyelet. To prevent possible breakage, the lower eyelet of the rear shock absorber was redesigned to make it more robust. The new part number of the rear shock absorber with modified eyelet is 36521464A.”

The announcement indicates Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear shock absorber assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 22, 2017. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-800-231-6696. Ducati’s number for this recall is SRV-RCL-17-002. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V274000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.