2019 Supercross Television Schedule For Cable and Streaming
Huge changes are coming to Monster Energy Supercross television schedule and coverage in 2019. For the first time in the United States, an internet streaming subscription package will be available on NBC Sports Gold that will include Qualifying, as well as full race coverage. Additionally, cable coverage is moving to NBCSN for 2019.
If you want to watch all the races live, you will have to subscribe to the NBC Sports Gold Supercross Pass for $75. Coverage for Glendale, Anaheim 2, Oakland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, and the finale at Las Vegas will all be delayed. For those fans who only have over-the-air service, the Glendale and Las Vegas rounds will be shown on NBC on the next day.
The NBC Sports Gold Supercross Pass can be streamed on a browser, or by using the NBC Sports Gold app on mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones. This is the same delivery system used by the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series in past years. It is claimed to be a commercial-free stream, though not necessarily promo-free.
Our experience last year with NBC Sports Gold was a good one, with the streaming reliable both live and on-demand. This allows fans to no longer worry about setting a timer for recording if they are not watching live, as they can watch the race on-demand when convenient.
As always, times are subject to change. Our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule for cable and streaming will be revised during the season, as needed.
2019 Supercross Cable and Streaming Television Schedule
|January 5, 2019
|Anaheim
|4 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|10 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|January 12
|Glendale
|3 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|9 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|4:30 p.m. (1/13)
|Main Race
|NBC
|January 19
|Anaheim 2
|4 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|10 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBC Sports Gold
|11 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN
|January 26
|Oakland
|4 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|10 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBC Sports Gold
|3 pm. (1/27)
|Main Race
|NBCSN
|February 2
|San Diego
|4 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|10 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|February 9
|Minneapolis
|2 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|8 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|February 16
|Arlington
|2 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|8:30 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|February 23
|Detroit
|1 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|7 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBC Sports Gold
|8 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN
|March 2
|Atlanta
|1 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|7 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|March 9
|Daytona
|1 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|March 16
|Indianapolis
|1 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|7 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBC Sports Gold
|11 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN
|March 23
|Seattle
|4 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|10 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|March 30
|Houston
|2 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|8 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|April 6
|Nashville
|2 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|8 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBC Sports Gold
|11 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN
|April 13
|Denver
|2:30 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|8:30 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|April 27
|E. Rutherford
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|5 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|May 4
|Las Vegas
|4 p.m.
|Qualifying
|NBC Sports Gold
|10 p.m.
|Main Race
|NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
|12:30 p.m. (5/5)
|Main Race
|NBC
Note: Italics indicated delayed coverage
All coverage on NBC Sports Gold is live