2019 Supercross Television Schedule For Cable and Streaming

Huge changes are coming to Monster Energy Supercross television schedule and coverage in 2019. For the first time in the United States, an internet streaming subscription package will be available on NBC Sports Gold that will include Qualifying, as well as full race coverage. Additionally, cable coverage is moving to NBCSN for 2019.

If you want to watch all the races live, you will have to subscribe to the NBC Sports Gold Supercross Pass for $75. Coverage for Glendale, Anaheim 2, Oakland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, and the finale at Las Vegas will all be delayed. For those fans who only have over-the-air service, the Glendale and Las Vegas rounds will be shown on NBC on the next day.

The NBC Sports Gold Supercross Pass can be streamed on a browser, or by using the NBC Sports Gold app on mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones. This is the same delivery system used by the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series in past years. It is claimed to be a commercial-free stream, though not necessarily promo-free.

Our experience last year with NBC Sports Gold was a good one, with the streaming reliable both live and on-demand. This allows fans to no longer worry about setting a timer for recording if they are not watching live, as they can watch the race on-demand when convenient.

As always, times are subject to change. Our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule for cable and streaming will be revised during the season, as needed.

2019 Supercross Cable and Streaming Television Schedule

January 5, 2019 Anaheim 4 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold January 12 Glendale 3 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 9 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold 4:30 p.m. (1/13) Main Race NBC January 19 Anaheim 2 4 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 11 p.m. Main Race NBCSN January 26 Oakland 4 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 3 pm. (1/27) Main Race NBCSN February 2 San Diego 4 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold February 9 Minneapolis 2 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold February 16 Arlington 2 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 8:30 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold February 23 Detroit 1 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 7 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBCSN March 2 Atlanta 1 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 7 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold March 9 Daytona 1 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 7:30 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold March 16 Indianapolis 1 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 7 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 11 p.m. Main Race NBCSN March 23 Seattle 4 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold March 30 Houston 2 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold April 6 Nashville 2 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 11 p.m. Main Race NBCSN April 13 Denver 2:30 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 8:30 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold April 27 E. Rutherford 11 a.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 5 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold May 4 Las Vegas 4 p.m. Qualifying NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold 12:30 p.m. (5/5) Main Race NBC

Note: Italics indicated delayed coverage

All coverage on NBC Sports Gold is live