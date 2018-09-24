2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule Evaluated

The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule has been released, and there are some significant changes from last year.

Traditions remain—the Supercross season runs from the first Saturday in January to the first Saturday in May, and it starts in Anaheim and ends in Las Vegas.

2019 Supercross Schedule Calendar Husqky's Jason Anderson
Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson, the 2018 Supercross Champion

Perhaps the most notable change on the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule is the deletion of Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Foxborough, Mass., from the calendar. The three replacement cities will function as the run-up to the final round in Las Vegas.

On April 6, SX comes to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and the following week to Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

2019 Supercross Schedule Calendar KTM Marvin Musquin
KTM’s Marvin Musquin

Due to the placement of Easter in the calendar in 2019, the week off doesn’t come until after round 15 of 17. Round 16 is then at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Unlike last year, the opening five rounds are all in California and Arizona. Last year, round 2 was in Houston—the stop at NRG Stadium in 2019 is now round 13.

2019 Supercross Schedule Calendar Kawasaki Eli Tomac
Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac

The farthest physical gap between rounds comes at the end of the season when the teams have to travel from East Rutherford to Las Vegas—about a 2500-mile drive. The next longest drives are back to back—2200 miles from Indianapolis to Seattle, and then 2300 miles from Seattle to Houston.

2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) will be defending his title against expected challengers Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM), Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), and Ken Roczen (Team Honda HRC).

2019 Supercross Schedule Calendar Honda's Ken Roczen
Honda’s Ken Roczen

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule:

Date Venue City
January 5 Angel Stadium of Anaheim Anaheim
January 12 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
January 19 Angel Stadium of Anaheim Anaheim
January 26 Oakland-Alameda Coliseum Oakland
February 2 Petco Park San Diego
February 9 US Bank Stadium Minneapolis
February 16 AT&T Stadium Arlington
February 23 Ford Field Detroit
March 2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta
March 9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach
March 16 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis
March 23 CenturyLink Field Seattle
March 30 NRG Stadium Houston
April 6 Nissan Stadium Nashville
April 13 Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver
April 27 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 4 Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas

 

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Final Standings

  1. Jason Anderson, 356 points (4 wins)
  2. Marvin Musquin, 347 (4 wins)
  3. Eli Tomac, 318 (8 wins)
  4. Blake Baggett, 285
  5. Justin Brayton, 275 (1 win)
  6. Weston Peick, 251
  7. Dean Wilson, 208
  8. Broc Tickle, 184
  9. Cooper Webb, 181
  10. Justin Barcia, 177
  11. Malcolm Stewart, 169
  12. Vince Friese, 168
  13. Chad Reed, 159
  14. Tyler Bowers, 149
  15. Benny Bloss, 140
  16. Christian Craig, 134
  17. Cole Seely, 124
  18. Ken Roczen, 102
  19. Kyle Cunningham, 99
  20. Josh Grant, 83
  21. Ben Lamay, 71
  22. Cedric Soubeyras, 65
  23. Kyle Chisholm, 48
  24. Jeremy Martin, 36
  25. Alex Ray, 36
  26. Henry Miller, 29
  27. Dakota Tedder, 26
  28. Cole Martinez, 20
  29. Adam Enticknap, 19
  30. Justin Hill, 18
  31. Austin Politelli, 18
  32. Matt Bisceglia, 15
  33. Josh Hill, 13
  34. AJ Catanzaro, 13
  35. Justin Bogle, 12
  36. Brandon Scharer, 9
  37. Dylan Merriam, 9
  38. Cody Vanbuskirk, 8
  39. Deven Raper, 6
  40. Bradley Taft, 5
  41. Cade Autenrieth, 5
  42. Jake Weimer, 5
  43. Justin Starling, 5
  44. Scott Champion, 5
  45. Carlen Gardner, 5
  46. Collin Jurin, 4
  47. Theodore Pauli, 3
  48. Dustin Pipes, 2
  49. Nick Schmidt, 1

