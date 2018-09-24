2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule Evaluated

The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule has been released, and there are some significant changes from last year.

Traditions remain—the Supercross season runs from the first Saturday in January to the first Saturday in May, and it starts in Anaheim and ends in Las Vegas.

Perhaps the most notable change on the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule is the deletion of Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Foxborough, Mass., from the calendar. The three replacement cities will function as the run-up to the final round in Las Vegas.

On April 6, SX comes to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and the following week to Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

Due to the placement of Easter in the calendar in 2019, the week off doesn’t come until after round 15 of 17. Round 16 is then at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Unlike last year, the opening five rounds are all in California and Arizona. Last year, round 2 was in Houston—the stop at NRG Stadium in 2019 is now round 13.

The farthest physical gap between rounds comes at the end of the season when the teams have to travel from East Rutherford to Las Vegas—about a 2500-mile drive. The next longest drives are back to back—2200 miles from Indianapolis to Seattle, and then 2300 miles from Seattle to Houston.

2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) will be defending his title against expected challengers Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM), Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), and Ken Roczen (Team Honda HRC).

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule:

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Final Standings