Honda CRF450R eBay Auction to Benefit Global Disaster Outreach

For only the third time in the event’s 71-year history, the Motocross des Nations (MXoN) will take place on US soil.

One team heading to the MXoN, which is set for October 6-7 at RedBud in Michigan, is garnering all the headlines ahead of the iconic race – Team Puerto Rico.

The lineup is one of legend, and features Ryan Sipes and two riders heading out of retirement to compete together on the same team – Travis Pastrana and Kevin Windham.

Why the name Team Puerto Rico? Due to the devastation Hurricane Maria caused on the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico one year ago. The Caribbean Island and it’s people are still in distress and disarray as they continue to rebuild after the catastrophic storm.

To assist and raise funds, Team Puerto Rico has partnered with Global Disaster Outreach, a non-profit organization.

The team has also partnered with Road 2 Recovery to raise additional funds through a bike auction. One lucky bid winner will receive Kevin Windham’s Honda CRF450R that he races at the MXoN.

The eBay auction began Monday, ad will run for seven days with 100% of the proceeds to donated to Global Disaster Outreach.

This partnership will give Team Puerto Rico an even larger platform for their fundraising efforts to help rebuild the island after Hurricane Maria.

To start bidding click here – https://www.ebay.com/itm/183452572384

With the help of GEICO Honda, who donated the bike, fan’s will have the opportunity to win a piece of motocross racing history!

The 2019 Honda CRF450R is outfitted with:

ARC Clutch Perch Assembly

Cycra plastic

D’Cor GEICO Honda Windham MXoN graphic kit

D.I.D. X-Ring chain

Dirt Star STX rims

Factory Connection Pull Rod

Hinson Factory Connection Racing clutch cover

Kite Hubs

Pro Taper EVO Windham handlebars

Pro Taper 1/3 waffle grips

Pro Taper Race Spec sprockets

Twin Air air filter

Yoshimura RS-9T FS TI-TI-CF exhaust system

Road 2 Recovery says “not only will the winner go home with Kevin Windham’s actual Motocross des Nations race bike, but it will be signed. The winner will also receive a new set of gear signed by the entire Team Puerto Rico.

“This is truly an opportunity of a lifetime and we are so proud to partner with Team Puerto Rico to help them raise funds for an incredible cause!”

The Road 2 Recovery provides AMA Licensed Professional Motocross/Supercross Riders and professional Action Sports Athletes with financial assistance if they sustain career-ending injuries as well as providing motivational, emotional, and spiritual support to these individuals and their families.

Kevin Windham’s Motocross des Nations Honda CRF450R Photo Gallery