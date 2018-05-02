Ducati Panigale V4 Recall | Two Issues with the Fuel System

Ducati Panigale V4 Recall

Ducati North America has issued a recall for select 2018 Ducati Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S, and Panigale V4 Speciale motorcycles.

One recall relates to a problem where fuel may spray out of the gas tank when the tank cap is opened. The second recall was implemented because fuel may leak from the gas tank’s internal breathing system valve plug.

The first recall is under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number 18V238000. A total of 692 units are affected.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will rework the fuel tank cap to improve the fuel tank’s breathing capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 17, 2018. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

The second recall is under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number 18V239000. A total of 692 units are also affected by that recall.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the plug and the O-ring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 17, 2018. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

In the case of each recall, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.