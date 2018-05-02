Why We Ride to The Quail: Women Riders Speak

The Riders Dinner for the Fourth Invitational WHY WE RIDE to the Quail charity trek, which takes place May 3, 4 and 5, always features an inspirational speaker, and this year’s panel includes two influencers within the world of female motorcyclists.

The first is famed motorsports adventurist Wendy Newton, founder of Helmets n’ Heels. Samantha Moore, who, after riding a Slingshot last year, got hooked, got her license four months ago, and is now participating in WWR to the Quail.

The other speaker is Cindi Martin, a woman who always had the bug to ride motorcycles but didn’t get her license and first bike until she was 60 years old (after which, her husband promptly followed her example).

One of the biggest support groups for Why We Ride the movie was moms and other women. The film featured women and families in a way no other motorcycle documentary had, which earned the film the Family Choice Award (among many other accolades). When the producers of the film, Bryan Carroll and James Walker, started organizing Why We Ride to the Quail, they made sure to include their female constituency. With all that is happening in the news these days, it seemed like the perfect time for this panel.

“I have been working in the motorcycle industry for 25 years and for all those that long worked on initiative to increase women’s ridership,” said Robert Pandya. “Events such as Femmoto, and working with Women’s Motorcycle Tours to help produce the Suffragists Centennial Ride in 2020 are important catalysts for the industry. I’m honored to host this panel and be a part of the Why We Ride group again.”

Pandya is the Why We Ride panel moderator and co-producer of Suffragists Centennial Ride, which will take place in 2020.

This is the fourth running of Why We Ride to the Quail, and the event has grown each year. The ride begins in historic Moorpark and proceeds to picturesque Pismo Beach, Calif., then moves into the wooded hillsides and gorgeous valleys of Paso Robles wine country, following along the most seductive road in California, and arriving at the beaches of Monterey in time for The Quail Motorcycle Gathering. All proceeds go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

People of all stripes with a common love of motorcycle riding come together and take part, and a full one-third of entrants for this year’s ride are new, building on word-of-mouth raving by past and returning riders and growing a community of like-minded people that feels like a large, extended family.

Participants in the charity ride enjoy a bevy of perks (in addition to the awesome ride), including cocktails and dinner at the WWR Riders Dinner, gift bags, special guest speakers and VIP access to The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, including a private ride to the event, exclusive parking and private lounge access.

This year’s Riders Dinner also features a silent auction composed of items from sponsors, including a Paul Yaffe–designed hand-engraved and hand-painted Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Tank-Half. Other sponsors donating items for auction are Harley-Davidson, Dave Thom (Collision and Injury Dynamics), Dolfo Winery, Mark Gamo (D73 Leather Co.), Tri-County Powersports, Patricia Lelie, Nuviz, Simi Valley Cycle, Rokform, and others. And, of course, all funds raised go to benefit the kids via the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.