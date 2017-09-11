2018 Polaris Slingshot Review | Fun On Three-Wheels

The 2018 Polaris Slingshot is like no other production vehicle available. Since its debut in 2014, the Slingshot has been a welcome disrupter to the status quo, creating its own market segment.

The Slingshot is an “auto-cycle”, as recognized by 40 of the 50 state DMVs across the USA. Is it more car or more motorcycle? We decided to dodge the question altogether and focus on flogging the open-air roadster and having fun!

1. There are four flavors of Slingshot. The S is the standard model. The SL adds Slingshot Ride Command and a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate sound system. Moving up too the SLR gets you larger forged aluminum wheels and two-piece composite brake rotors. Go to the SLR LE and you’ll find Bilstein suspension, plus a 200-watt amp. All four models have the same powerplant.

2. Forget anonymity—the Slingshot is an undeniable head-turner. If you’re an attention junkie, this is the vehicle for you. From stoplights to gas stations, to the restaurant parking lot, definitely pad an extra 30 percent to your commute time to answer questions, give thumbs up, and chat up the curious pedestrian.