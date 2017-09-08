Triumph Moto2 Engine Development Update

When Moto2 replaced the former 250cc two-stroke class in 2010, Honda signed on as the spec-engine manufacturer.

Honda continues as the spec-engine manufacturer through 2018, but a new OEM will provide engines in 2019—Triumph.

Triumph, which signed a three-year contract Dorna (MotoGP commercial rights holder) to use its 765cc inline triple from 2019-2021, continued testing its Moto2 engine this week at Motorland Aragon.

At the controls of the Moto2 machine was 2009 125cc World Champion and Moto2 runner-up Julian Simon. This is the “mid-way” point of engine testing, which consists of performance and durability evaluation. The first batch of Triumph engines will reach Moto2 teams in June 2018 (for testing, not racing).

Triumph says it is “ahead of expectations” in regards to the engine’s power, torque and durability, and already witnesses “consistent and competitive lap times.”

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer for Triumph Motorcycles, says “At this stage of the development program we are in a good place. We are very pleased with the pace that Julian is showing with the latest engine and his feedback has been very positive. We have confidence that we will deliver an engine that the teams will enjoy racing with and a spectacle and sound that will excite the fans.”