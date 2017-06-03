Triumph 765 Triple: Official Moto2 Engine Supplier from 2019 (Video)

Triumph: Official Moto2 Engine Supplier

During the Grand Prix of Italy at Mugello, Triumph Motorcycles was announced as the official Moto2 engine supplier beginning in 2019.

During the three-year agreement signed between MotoGP rights holder Dorna and Triumph, the British motorcycle manufacturer will supply Moto2 teams with race-tuned 765cc triple engines. This is the same platform that Triumph uses in its 2017 Street Triple RS.

MotoGP reports that the new engine is a significant development of the race-winning Daytona 675R powerplant that has powered Supersport wins at the Isle of Man TT, Daytona 200 and British Supersport Championships in 2014 and 2015 – with Moto2 ready to add more incredible pedigree to the history of the class and legendary British manufacturer.

Triumph Moto2 Engine Specs:

Modified cylinder head with revised inlet and exhaust ports for optimized gas flow

Titanium valves and stiffer valve springs for increased rpm

Low Output race kit alternator for reduced inertia

Taller 1 st gear ratio

gear ratio Race developed slipper clutch which will be tuneable

Specific race ECU

Revised engine covers for reduced width

Different sump to allow for improved header run

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles, says: “This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersport race winning triple engines. We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2 eams, riders and fans.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer of Dorna, says: “We are very excited to be working with one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands. The Triumph triple engines are renowned for their strong, linear power and torque delivery and have achieved many successes on the track, making them the ideal choice for the Moto2 Championship. We are looking forward to the 2019 season and the beginning of a new generation of Moto2 in partnership with Triumph.”

Herve Poncharal, President of IRTA, says: “Moto2 is a key category in feeding talent into MotoGP, and we see a lot of top riders in MotoGP all come through the intermediate category. The arrival of Triumph as the sole engine supplier, as well as new ECUs in the intermediate class, marks a new era that is sure to prove another incredible step in its evolution, making sure it remains the ultimate category on the way to MotoGP.”