2017 Triumph Street Triple RS First Ride Test | 14 Fast Facts

2017 Triumph Street Triple RS First Ride Review

In 2007, Triumph unleashed its first iteration of the Street Triple—a mid-weight sport machine that was capable of much more than met the eye. The agile and lightweight street fighter has since earned a special place in the hearts of those seeking a performance-oriented, all-around motorcycle.

For 2017, the Street Triple lineup gets an overhaul, and arrives in three choices: S, R and RS. Associate Editor Nic de Sena spent a day twisting the throttle on the flagship RS model, taking in the Barcelonian canyons and lapping the legendary Circuit de Catalunya–a regular on the MotoGP calendar. Following are the 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS first ride Fast Facts.

1. The 765cc triple cylinder is brilliant. Triumph engineers chose the engine–based on the Daytona 675 supersport’s motor–for the 2017 Street Triple RS and other Street Triple models. Touting a reported 121 horsepower @ 11,750 rpm, and 56.8 ft/lbs of torque, the RS’s engine has impeccable fueling, and thrilling power throughout the rev-range. When hitting the canyons, the RS’s readily available low-end torque was in constant use. Throttle response is smooth and progressive, making it an engine worthy of flogging or everyday urban riding.

2. The 2017 Triumph Street Triple lineup includes significant updates to the internal components of its peppy powerplant. Some of the additions include increased bore and stroke, new pistons, con-rods, Nikasil plated barrels vs. the previous iron plated barrels, as well as a revised intake and exhaust system. All of these additions were done to increase mid-range and low-end performance, which is immediately felt over the previous-edition Street Triple 675. Aside from spec information, the result of a new intake is an absolutely exhilarating induction tune when you’re greedy with the throttle–which you will be aboard the RS.

3. This year, the Street Triple line gets a revised gear box. The six-speed transmission is remarkably precise, but gear ratios between first and second gear have been shortened. The result is incredibly street friendly, though, and on a massive track like Catalunya, it didn’t deter from the ride.

4. The Street Triple RS has a full suite of electronics: five riding modes, (Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider) and adjustable ABS and Traction Control. Each riding mode delivers the full power of the 765cc engine, but each specific mode alters throttle progression and electronic intervention, making it manageable for a wide variety of conditions and riding styles. In the wet conditions during the street ride, these different mapping options came in handy while becoming acclimated. All modes except for “Track” and “Off” can be switched while riding.

5. Whether in direct sunlight or under the canopy, the full color TFT display looks marvelous. Featuring three different graphic display options, and quite of customization, and a relatively easy to use interface, the display stands out. My favorite aspect of this display is the gear indicator, which I referenced more than a few times while trying to come to terms with the Catalunya circuit. The RS also comes with a lap timer, and no, I won’t be sharing my fast (*cough*) times.

6. The flagship Street Triple RS arrives with a stock quickshifter. Although non-adjustable, the quickshifter operates with precision. Even when cruising about the city in lower rpm, I began to heavily rely on it. The quickshifter was much appreciated on the track as well.

7. The 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS arrives with flagship suspension that works with precision: a fully adjustable Showa BPF featuring 115mm of travel, and a single Ohlins STX40 shock out back. On the street, the suspension has a sporting edge, but doesn’t sacrifice comfort in the least.

Pot holes, inconsistencies, and poor road surfaces are no match for the RS’s suspension, and under heavy braking I didn’t experience any dive. Under hard acceleration, there was no excessive squat which truly keeps the bike planted on exit. On track, it’s much of the same, although we did increase compression, as well as a rebound damping slightly.

8. Geometrically similar to the previous generation, the 2017 Street Triple improved upon a solid chassis. With a wheelbase of 55.5 inches, and rake at a slightly more relaxed 23.9 degrees, and trail at 3.9 inches, the Street Triple RS is as nimble as can be. Little effort is required to tip the RS into corners, and once in, it holds its line perfectly. Additionally, Triumph has opted for a “gull wing swing arm,” which has altered the pivot point in an effort to decrease excessive rear squat. As mentioned before, it works. Triumph managed to achieve all that, while shaving off extra weight as well.

9. The 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS has more braking power than a modern military, thanks to Brembo M50 calipers with dual 310mm floating rotors up front. Out back, a single Brembo caliper and a 220mm rotor handle braking duties. Brake feel is extremely confident and powerful, but is surprisingly user friendly, devoid of a shocking initial bite.

10. Adjustable levers let you dial in more than just reach preferences. Arriving with MCS adjustable levers, the Street Triple RS allows a rider to fine tune the brake response with the ratio-adjustable lever. Essentially, if you prefer a more aggressive or softer brake response, you can dial that in quickly to suit your needs.

11. Performance doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort aboard the RS. Featuring a 32.5-inch seat height, the RS has a riding position that can accommodate casual riding, as well as white-knuckle action. With a narrow chassis, I was able to flat-foot while stopped which isn’t as common as you’d think for someone that stand 5’10’’ and has a 32’’ inseam. After a full day on the street and track, I was fatigued but that was no fault of the bike; it’s quite comfortable.

12. The 4.6 gallon sculpted tank makes for a wonderful anchor when cornering, or when braking hard at the end of Catalunya’s quick straightaway.

13. The 2017 Street Triple RS gets fresh looks with revised body work. The goal for Triumph designers was to encourage a more aggressive, and predatory look. In that regard, I’d say they achieved their goals. Of course, the headlight assembly still looks like a scowling “Johnny 5” from the cinematic masterpiece known as Short Circuit.

14. Base pricing for the Triumph Street Triple RS begins at $12,900, and the bike is available in two color options: Matte Silver Ice or Phantom Black.

2017 Triumph Street Triple RS Specs:

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder

Capacity: 765cc

Bore x Stroke: 77.99mm x 53.38mm

Compression: 12.65:1

Max Power: 121.3 hp at 11,700rpm

Max Torque EC: 56.7 lb-ft. at 10,800rpm

Fueling System: Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control

Exhaust: Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer

Final drive: O ring chain

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate, slip-assisted

Gearbox: 6-speed

Frame: Front – aluminum beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast

Swingarm: Twin-sided, cast aluminum alloy

Front Wheels: Cast aluminum alloy 5-spoke 17 x 3.5in

Rear Wheels: Cast aluminum alloy 5-spoke 17 x 5.5in

Front Tires: 120/70ZR17

Rear Tires: 180/55ZR17

Front Suspension: Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and adjustable preload

Rear Suspension: Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping

Front Brakes: Twin 310mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, switchable ABS

Rear Brakes: Single 220mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS

Instrument: Full-color, 5″ TFT instrument pack with 2x Themes, 3x styles and high/low contrast options

Width: 28.9 inches at handlebars

Height: 43 inches (excluding mirrors)

Seat Height: 32 inches

Wheelbase: 56 inches

Rake: 3.9º

Trail: 3.9 inches

Dry Weight: 366 pounds (claimed)

Tank Capacity: 4.6 gallons

Fuel Consumption: 50 mpg (claimed)

Colors: Phantom Black or Matte Silver Ice

2017 Triumph Street Triple RS First Ride | Photo Gallery