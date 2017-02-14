McGuinness & Guy Martin to Ride Mugen E-Bikes at 2017 SES TT Zero

2017 SES TT Zero Updates

Mugen, the electric-motorcycle manufacturer that claimed the past three Isle of Man TT SES TT Zero races, has announced its lineup for 2017.

The Japanese-based firm has signed John McGuinness and Guy Martin to race Team Mugen machines, called Shinden Roku (Shinden 6) for the 2017 campaign. The 23-time TT winner McGuinness and fan favorite Martin are also teammates on for the Honda Racing Team for the 2017 Isle of Man TT, which runs June 3-9.

McGuinness is no stranger to Mugen machinery; he won the 2015 SES TT Zero race, setting a new lap record that holds today of 119.279mph. McGuinness missed out on victory in 2016 TT Zero due to bike issues; Mugen’s other rider, Bruce Anstey, claimed victory. The only rider who has more TT wins than John McGuinness is the late Joey Dunlop, who has the record at 26.

As for Martin, he took a year off from international road racing, but returns in 2017 with a fresh approach. Martin will chase his first-ever TT win, and both riders will look to break the 120mph barrier in the 2017 SES TT Zero class.

Team Mugen says Both riders will fly to Tokyo in April where they will meet up with their 2017 TT Zero machines, and the dedicated team behind the machine. The Shinden Roku electric motorcycles have been extensively developed from the 2016 race-winning machine, (Shinden-Go) and will be unveiled at the 2017 Tokyo Motorcycle Show at Tokyo Big Sight in March, 2017.