2017 MotoGP Calendar | Finalized Schedule (UPDATED 1/23/2017)

2017 MotoGP Calendar

The FIM has released the provisional 2017 MotoGP Calendar; just as in 2016, it features 18 rounds. The same 18 circuits also appear on the 2017 MotoGP schedule in the same order, except for the swapping of the Czech Republic at Brno (August 8) and Austria at Red Bull Ring (August 13).

MotoGP 2017 begins March 26 at Losail International Circuit in Qatar, and the opening race will begin—as it has since 2008—under the floodlights, due to the March heat in Qatar. The World Championship Grand Prix motorcycle racing series will visit 15 countries, and end at Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain on November 12, 2017.

For 2017, there is only one US round—round three at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which is slated for April 23.

UPDATED 1/23/2017: All Rounds Confirmed.

For more, visit our week-by-week motorcycle racing calendar.

Photograph of Valentino Rossi at Mugello by Luciano Bianchetto

2017 MotoGP Calendar

Round Date Grand Prix Circuit 1 March 26 Qatar* Losail International Circuit 2 April 9 Republica Argentina Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo 3 April 23 Americas Circuit of The Americas 4 May 7 Spain Circuito de Jerez 5 May 21 France Le Mans 6 June 4 Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 7 June 11 Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 June 25 Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 9 July 2 Germany Sachsenring 10 August 6 Czech Republic Brno Circuit 11 August 13 Austria Red Bull Ring 12 August 27 Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 Sep. 10 San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 14 Sep. 24 Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 Oct. 15 Japan Twin Ring Motegi 16 Oct. 22 Australia Phillip Island Circuit 17 Oct. 29 Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 18 Nov. 12 Valencia Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit