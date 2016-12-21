Brought to you by:

2017 Motorcycle Racing Schedule | Week-by-Week Calendar (Road & Dirt)

by

2017 Motorcycle Racing Schedule

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week MotoGP
Honda’s Marc Marquez leads Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso and Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi in MotoGP

Finding a motorcycle-racing calendar of all events–road and off-road–is a major PITA. We did the dirty work, and offer the optimal solution in a week-by-week format. We kept the road racing and off-road motorcycle-racing calendars separate, allowing for easy viewing of your favorite type of moto competition.

On the road side, we offer MotoGP, which includes Moto2 and Moto3; World Superbike (WorldSBK), which includes World Supersport, Superstock 1000 and the new Supersport 300; Isle of Man TT and other international road races; FIM Endurance World Championship; and of course the leading North America racing series, MotoAmerica, which includes the KTM 390 Cup.

For off-road motorcycle racing, we have all the schedule exposed for Monster Energy Supercross, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, AMA Arenacross, AMA EnduroCross, AMA Pro Flat Track, FIM Trial World Championship, FIM X-Trials, Dakar and, lastly, FIM Cross-Country Rallies.

Bookmark this page as a reference for your week-by-week motorcycle racing needs.

– Ron Lieback, Online Editor

 

2017 Motorcycle Road Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday – Sunday dates listed):

 

February

  • 24-26:
    • World Superbike, Phillip Island, Australia

 

March

  • 3-5:
    • No road racing
  • 10-12:
    • World Superbike, Chang International Circuit, Thailand. Daytona 200 (Saturday, March 12)
  • 17-19:
    • No road racing
  • 24-26:
    • MotoGP, Qatar (night race)

 

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week MotoAmerica
Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier leads MotoAmerica Superbike grid

April

  • March 31-April 2:
    • World Superbike, Motorland Aragon, Spain
  • 7-9:
    • MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina
  • 14-16:
    • FIM Endurance World Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans
  • 21-23:
    • MotoGP, Circuit of The Americas, Texas
    • MotoAmerica, Circuit of The Americas, Texas
  • 28-30:
    • World Superbike, TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands
    • MotoAmerica, Road Atlanta, Georgia

 

May

  • 5-7:
    • MotoGP, Jerez, Spain
    • North West 200, Northern Ireland (begins)
  • 12-14:
    • World Superbike, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, Italy
    • MotoAmerica, Virginia International Raceway (VIR), Virginia
    • North West 200, Northern Ireland (race on Saturday, May 13)
  • 19-21:
    • MotoGP, Le Mans, France
    • FIM Endurance World Championship, Oschersleben, Germany
  • 26-28:
    • World Superbike, Donington Park, UK
    • 2016 Isle of Man TT begins (practice)

 

June

  • 2-4:
    • MotoGP, Mugello, Italy
    • 2016 Isle of Man TT continues
    • MotoAmerica, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
  • 9-11:
    • MotoGP, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
    • 2016 Isle of Man TT Ends June 9
  • 16-18:
    • World Superbike, Misano World Circuit, Italy
  • 23-25:
    • MotoGP, Netherlands, Assen
    • MotoAmerica, Utah Motorsports Campus, Utah
    • FIM Endurance World Championship, Slovakiaring, Slovakia
  • 30-July 2:
    • MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany

 

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week John McGuinness
Honda’s John McGuiness at Isle of Man TT

July

  • 7-9:
    • World Superbike, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif.
    • MotoAmerica, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif.
  • 14-16:
    • No road racing
  • 21-23:
    • No road racing.
  • 28-30:
    • FIM Endurance World Championship, Suzuka 8 Hours, Japan

 

August

  • 4-6:
    • MotoGP, Brno Circuit, Czech Republic
    • Ulster Grand Prix, Northern Ireland Bike Week begins on Monday, August 7; practice begins Wednesday, August 9
  • 11-13:
    • MotoGP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
    • Ulster Grand Prix, Northern Ireland Bike Week ends Saturday, August 12 (race day)
    • MotoAmerica, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
  • 18-20:
    • World Superbike, Lausitzring, Germany
  • 25-27:
    • MotoGP, Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain
    • MotoAmerica, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Pa.

 

September

  • 1-3:
    • No road racing
  • 8-10:
    • MotoGP, Marco Simoncelli Misano, San Marino
    • MotoAmerica, New Jersey Motorsports Park, New Jersey
  • 15-17:
    • World Superbike, Autodromo Internacional do Algarbe, Portugal
    • MotoAmerica, Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama (Season finale)
  • 22-24:
    • MotoGP – Aragon, Motorland, Spain
  • 29-October 1:
    • World Superbike, Magny-Cours, France

 

October

  • 6-8:
    • No Road Racing.
  • 13-15:
    • MotoGP, Twin Ring Motegi, Japan
    • World Superbike, TBA
  • 20-22:
    • MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
  • 27-29:
    • MotoGP, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia.

 

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week
Honda’s Nicky Hayden in World Superbike

November

  • 3-5:
    • World Superbike, Losail International Circuit, Qatar (Season Finale, Thursday, November 2, through Saturday, November 4)
  • 10-12:
    • MotoGP, Valencia, Spain (season finale)
  • 17-19:
    • No road racing
  • 24-26:
    • No road racing

 

December

  • No road racing

 

2017 Off-Road Motorcycle Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday-Sunday dates listed):

 

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week Dakar Rally Marc Coma
KTM’s Marc Coma at Dakar Rally

January

  • 6-8:
    • Dakar Rally begins Monday, January 2
    • Supercross, Angel Stadium, Anaheim I, Calif.
    • Arenacross, US Bank Arena, Cincinnati; FIM X-Trial, Barcelona, Spain
  • 13-15:
    • Dakar Rally ends Saturday, January 14
    • Supercross, Petco Park, San Diego
    • Arenacross, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.
  • 20-22:
    • Supercross, Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, Calif.
    • Arenacross, Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore
  • 27-29:
    • Supercross, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
    • Arenacross, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

 

February

  • 4-6:
    • Supercross, O.co Coliseum, Oakland
    • Arenacross, Freedom Hall, Louisville
  • 10-12:
    • Supercross, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
  • 17-19:
    • Supercross, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
    • Arenacross, Spring Center Kansas City, Miss.
  • 24-26:
    • Supercross, Georgia Dome, Atlanta
    • Arenacross, Georgia Dome, Atlanta

 

March

  • 3-5:
    • Supercross, Rogers Centre, Toronto
    • Arenacross, Landers Center, Southaven, Miss.
  • 10-12:
    • Supercross, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach
    • Arenacross, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
    • FIM X-Trial, Wr. Neustatd, Autria
  • 17-19:
    • Supercross, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
    • Arenacross, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
    • American Flat Track, Daytona TT (March 16)
  • 24-26:
    • Supercross, Ford Field, Detroit
    • Arenacross, Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nevada
    • American Flat Track, Georgia Short Track, Woodstock, Ga.
    • FIM X-Trial, Marseille, France
  • 31-April 2:
    • Supercross, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
    • Arenacross, Golden 1 Center, Sacremento
    • American Flat Track, Charlotte Half-Mile, Concord, N.C.
    • FIM X-Trial, Nice, France
    • FIM Cross Country Rallies, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

 

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week Supercross Ryan Dungey
KTM’s Ryan Dungey in Supercross

April

  • 7-9:
    • Supercross, CenturyLink Field, Seattle
  • 14-16:
    • FIM Cross Country Rallies, Sealine Cross-Country Rally, Qatar
  • 21-23:
    • Supercross, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
    • Arenacross, Denver Coliseum, Denver
  • 28-30:
    • Supercross, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

 

May

  • 5-7:
    • Supercross, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas (season finale)
    • Arenacross, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas (season finale)
  • 12-14:
    • American Flat Track, Arizona Mile, Phoenix
    • FIM World Trial Championship, Camprodon, Spain
  • 19-21:
    • Motocross, Hangtown Motocross Classic, California
    • American Flat Track, Sacramento Mile, Sacramento.
  • 26-28:
    • Motocross, Glen Helen National, California
    • American Flat Track, Springfield Mile I, Springfield, Ill.
    • FIM World Trial Championship, Motegi, Japan

 

June

  • 2-4:
    • Motocross, Thunder Valley National, Colorado
    • American Flat Track, Red Mile, Lexington, Kentucky
  • 9-11:
    • No off-road racing
  • 16-18:
    • Motocross, High Point National, Pennsylvania
    • American Flat Track, OKC Mile, Oklahoma City
    • FIM World Trial Championship, Sant Julia de Loria, Spain
  • 23-25:
    • Motocross, Tennessee National, Tennessee
    • American Flat Track, Lima Half-Mile, Lima, Ohio
    • FIM Trial World Championship, Lourdes, France
  • 30-July 2:
    • Motocross, RedBud National, Michigan

 

2017 Motorcycle Racing Calendar week-by-week Jason Anderson Motocross
Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson in Motocross

July

  • 7-9:
    • Motocross, Southwick National, Massachusetts
    • American Flat Track, Rolling Wheels Half-Mile, Elbridge, N.Y.
    • FIM Trial World Championship, Bradford, UK
  • 14-16:
    • No off-road racing
  • 21-23:
    • Motocross, Spring Creek National, Minnessota
  • 28-30:
    • Motocross, Washougal National, Washington
    • American Flat Track, Calistoga Half-Mile, Calistoga, Calif.
    • FIM Trial World Championship, Kingman, Ariz.

 

August

  • 4-6:
    • American Flat Track, Buffalo Chip, Sturgis
  • 11-13:
    • Motocross, Unadilla National, New York
    • American Flat Track, Black Hills Half-Mile, Rapid City, S.D. (August 8)
    • American Flat Track, Peoria TT, Peoria, Ill. (August 13)
    • FIM Cross Country Rallies, Atacama Rally, Chile
  • 18-20:
    • Motocross, Budds Creek National, Maryland
  • 25-27:
    • Motocross, Ironman National, Indiana (season finale)
    • FIM Cross Country Rallies, Desafio Ruta 40, Argentina

 

September

  • 1-3:
    • American Flat Track, Springfield Mile II, Springfield, Ill.
  • 8-10:
    • American Flat Track, Williams Grove Half-Mile, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
    • FIM Trial World Championship, Sokolov, Czech Republic
  • 15-17:
    • FIM Trial World Championship, Arco di Trento, Italy (season finale)
  • 22-24:
    • American Flat Track, Lone Star Half-Mile, Fort Worth, Texas
  • 29-October 1:
    • No off-road racing

 

October

  • 6-8:
    • American Flat Track, Perris Short Track, Peris, Calif. (season finale)
    • FIM Cross Country Rallies, Oilibya Rally, Morocco (season finale, October 4-10)
  • 13-15:
    • No off-road racing
  • 20-22:
    • No off-road racing
  • 27-29:
    • No off-road racing

 

November

  • No off-road racing

 

December

  • No off-road racing

 

