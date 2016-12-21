2017 Motorcycle Racing Schedule | Week-by-Week Calendar (Road & Dirt)

2017 Motorcycle Racing Schedule

Finding a motorcycle-racing calendar of all events–road and off-road–is a major PITA. We did the dirty work, and offer the optimal solution in a week-by-week format. We kept the road racing and off-road motorcycle-racing calendars separate, allowing for easy viewing of your favorite type of moto competition.

On the road side, we offer MotoGP, which includes Moto2 and Moto3; World Superbike (WorldSBK), which includes World Supersport, Superstock 1000 and the new Supersport 300; Isle of Man TT and other international road races; FIM Endurance World Championship; and of course the leading North America racing series, MotoAmerica, which includes the KTM 390 Cup.

For off-road motorcycle racing, we have all the schedule exposed for Monster Energy Supercross, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, AMA Arenacross, AMA EnduroCross, AMA Pro Flat Track, FIM Trial World Championship, FIM X-Trials, Dakar and, lastly, FIM Cross-Country Rallies.

Bookmark this page as a reference for your week-by-week motorcycle racing needs.

– Ron Lieback, Online Editor

2017 Motorcycle Road Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday – Sunday dates listed):

February

24-26: World Superbike , Phillip Island, Australia



March

3-5: No road racing

10-12: World Superbike , Chang International Circuit, Thailand. Daytona 200 (Saturday, March 12)

17-19: No road racing

24-26: MotoGP , Qatar (night race)



April

March 31-April 2: World Superbike , Motorland Aragon, Spain

7-9: MotoGP , Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina

14-16: FIM Endurance World Championship , 24 Hours of Le Mans

21-23: MotoGP , Circuit of The Americas, Texas MotoAmerica , Circuit of The Americas, Texas

28-30 : World Superbike , TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands MotoAmerica, Road Atlanta, Georgia



May

5-7: MotoGP , Jerez, Spain North West 200 , Northern Ireland (begins)

12-14: World Superbike, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, Italy MotoAmerica, Virginia International Raceway (VIR), Virginia North West 200 , Northern Ireland (race on Saturday, May 13)

19-21: MotoGP , Le Mans, France FIM Endurance World Championship , Oschersleben, Germany

26-28: World Superbike , Donington Park, UK 2016 Isle of Man TT begins (practice)



June

2-4: MotoGP, Mugello, Italy 2016 Isle of Man TT continues MotoAmerica, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

9-11: MotoGP , Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain 2016 Isle of Man TT Ends June 9

16-18: World Superbike , Misano World Circuit, Italy

23-25: MotoGP , Netherlands, Assen MotoAmerica , Utah Motorsports Campus, Utah FIM Endurance World Championship , Slovakiaring, Slovakia

30-July 2: MotoGP , Sachsenring, Germany



July

7-9: World Superbike , Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif. MotoAmerica , Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif.

14-16: No road racing

21-23: No road racing.



28-30: FIM Endurance World Championship , Suzuka 8 Hours, Japan



August

4-6: MotoGP , Brno Circuit, Czech Republic Ulster Grand Prix , Northern Ireland Bike Week begins on Monday, August 7; practice begins Wednesday, August 9

11-13: MotoGP , Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria Ulster Grand Prix , Northern Ireland Bike Week ends Saturday, August 12 (race day) MotoAmerica , Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

18-20: World Superbike , Lausitzring, Germany

25-27: MotoGP , Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain MotoAmerica , Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Pa.



September

1-3: No road racing

8-10 : MotoGP , Marco Simoncelli Misano, San Marino MotoAmerica , New Jersey Motorsports Park, New Jersey

15-17: World Superbike , Autodromo Internacional do Algarbe, Portugal MotoAmerica , Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama (Season finale)

22-24: MotoGP – Aragon, Motorland, Spain

29-October 1: World Superbike , Magny-Cours, France



October

6-8: No Road Racing.

13-15: MotoGP , Twin Ring Motegi, Japan World Superbike , TBA

20-22: MotoGP , Phillip Island, Australia.

27-29: MotoGP , Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia.



November

3-5: World Superbike , Losail International Circuit, Qatar (Season Finale, Thursday, November 2, through Saturday, November 4)



10-12: MotoGP , Valencia, Spain (season finale)

17-19: No road racing

24-26: No road racing



December

No road racing

2017 Off-Road Motorcycle Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday-Sunday dates listed):



January

6-8: Dakar Rally begins Monday, January 2 Supercross , Angel Stadium, Anaheim I, Calif. Arenacross , US Bank Arena, Cincinnati; FIM X-Trial, Barcelona, Spain

13-15: Dakar Rally ends Saturday, January 14 Supercross , Petco Park, San Diego Arenacross , Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.

20-22: Supercross , Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, Calif. Arenacross , Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore

27-29: Supercross , University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Arenacross , Bridgestone Arena, Nashville



February

4-6: Supercross , O.co Coliseum, Oakland Arenacross , Freedom Hall, Louisville

10-12: Supercross , AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

17-19: Supercross , U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis Arenacross , Spring Center Kansas City, Miss.

24-26: Supercross , Georgia Dome, Atlanta Arenacross , Georgia Dome, Atlanta



March

3-5: Supercross , Rogers Centre, Toronto Arenacross , Landers Center, Southaven, Miss.

10-12: Supercross , Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach Arenacross , Smoothie King Center, New Orleans FIM X-Trial , Wr. Neustatd, Autria

17-19: Supercross , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Arenacross , Moda Center, Portland, Oregon American Flat Track , Daytona TT (March 16)

24-26: Supercross , Ford Field, Detroit Arenacross , Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nevada American Flat Track , Georgia Short Track, Woodstock, Ga. FIM X-Trial , Marseille, France

31-April 2: Supercross , The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis Arenacross , Golden 1 Center, Sacremento American Flat Track , Charlotte Half-Mile, Concord, N.C. FIM X-Trial , Nice, France FIM Cross Country Rallies , Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge



April

7-9: Supercross , CenturyLink Field, Seattle

14-16: FIM Cross Country Rallies , Sealine Cross-Country Rally, Qatar

21-23: Supercross , Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City Arenacross , Denver Coliseum, Denver

28-30: Supercross , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.



May

5-7: Supercross , Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas (season finale) Arenacross , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas (season finale)

12-14: American Flat Track , Arizona Mile, Phoenix FIM World Trial Championship , Camprodon, Spain

19-21: Motocross , Hangtown Motocross Classic, California American Flat Track , Sacramento Mile, Sacramento.

26-28: Motocross , Glen Helen National, California American Flat Track , Springfield Mile I, Springfield, Ill. FIM World Trial Championship , Motegi, Japan



June

2-4: Motocross , Thunder Valley National, Colorado American Flat Track , Red Mile, Lexington, Kentucky

9-11: No off-road racing

16-18: Motocross , High Point National, Pennsylvania American Flat Track , OKC Mile, Oklahoma City FIM World Trial Championship , Sant Julia de Loria, Spain

23-25: Motocross , Tennessee National, Tennessee American Flat Track , Lima Half-Mile, Lima, Ohio FIM Trial World Championship , Lourdes, France

30-July 2: Motocross , RedBud National, Michigan



July

7-9: Motocross , Southwick National, Massachusetts American Flat Track , Rolling Wheels Half-Mile, Elbridge, N.Y. FIM Trial World Championship , Bradford, UK

14-16: No off-road racing

21-23: Motocross , Spring Creek National, Minnessota

28-30: Motocross , Washougal National, Washington American Flat Track , Calistoga Half-Mile, Calistoga, Calif. FIM Trial World Championship , Kingman, Ariz.



August

4-6: American Flat Track , Buffalo Chip, Sturgis

11-13: Motocross , Unadilla National, New York American Flat Track , Black Hills Half-Mile, Rapid City, S.D. (August 8) American Flat Track , Peoria TT, Peoria, Ill. (August 13) FIM Cross Country Rallies , Atacama Rally, Chile

18-20: Motocross , Budds Creek National, Maryland

25-27: Motocross , Ironman National, Indiana (season finale) FIM Cross Country Rallies , Desafio Ruta 40, Argentina



September

1-3: American Flat Track , Springfield Mile II, Springfield, Ill.

8-10: American Flat Track , Williams Grove Half-Mile, Mechanicsburg, Pa. FIM Trial World Championship , Sokolov, Czech Republic

15-17: FIM Trial World Championship , Arco di Trento, Italy (season finale)

22-24: American Flat Track , Lone Star Half-Mile, Fort Worth, Texas

29-October 1: No off-road racing



October

6-8: American Flat Track , Perris Short Track, Peris, Calif. (season finale) FIM Cross Country Rallies , Oilibya Rally, Morocco (season finale, October 4-10)

13-15: No off-road racing

20-22: No off-road racing

27-29: No off-road racing



November

No off-road racing

December

No off-road racing

Archives:

2016 Motorcycle Racing Schedule

2015 Motorcycle Racing Schedule