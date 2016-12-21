2017 Motorcycle Racing Schedule | Week-by-Week Calendar (Road & Dirt)

2017 Motorcycle Racing Schedule
Finding a motorcycle-racing calendar of all events–road and off-road–is a major PITA. We did the dirty work, and offer the optimal solution in a week-by-week format. We kept the road racing and off-road motorcycle-racing calendars separate, allowing for easy viewing of your favorite type of moto competition.
On the road side, we offer MotoGP, which includes Moto2 and Moto3; World Superbike (WorldSBK), which includes World Supersport, Superstock 1000 and the new Supersport 300; Isle of Man TT and other international road races; FIM Endurance World Championship; and of course the leading North America racing series, MotoAmerica, which includes the KTM 390 Cup.
For off-road motorcycle racing, we have all the schedule exposed for Monster Energy Supercross, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, AMA Arenacross, AMA EnduroCross, AMA Pro Flat Track, FIM Trial World Championship, FIM X-Trials, Dakar and, lastly, FIM Cross-Country Rallies.
Bookmark this page as a reference for your week-by-week motorcycle racing needs.
– Ron Lieback, Online Editor
2017 Motorcycle Road Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday – Sunday dates listed):
February
- 24-26:
- World Superbike, Phillip Island, Australia
March
- 3-5:
- No road racing
- 10-12:
- World Superbike, Chang International Circuit, Thailand. Daytona 200 (Saturday, March 12)
- 17-19:
- No road racing
- 24-26:
- MotoGP, Qatar (night race)
April
- March 31-April 2:
- World Superbike, Motorland Aragon, Spain
- 7-9:
- MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina
- 14-16:
- FIM Endurance World Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans
- 21-23:
- MotoGP, Circuit of The Americas, Texas
- MotoAmerica, Circuit of The Americas, Texas
- 28-30:
- World Superbike, TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands
- MotoAmerica, Road Atlanta, Georgia
May
- 5-7:
- MotoGP, Jerez, Spain
- North West 200, Northern Ireland (begins)
- 12-14:
- World Superbike, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, Italy
- MotoAmerica, Virginia International Raceway (VIR), Virginia
- North West 200, Northern Ireland (race on Saturday, May 13)
- 19-21:
- MotoGP, Le Mans, France
- FIM Endurance World Championship, Oschersleben, Germany
- 26-28:
- World Superbike, Donington Park, UK
- 2016 Isle of Man TT begins (practice)
June
- 2-4:
- MotoGP, Mugello, Italy
- 2016 Isle of Man TT continues
- MotoAmerica, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
- 9-11:
- MotoGP, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
- 2016 Isle of Man TT Ends June 9
- 16-18:
- World Superbike, Misano World Circuit, Italy
- 23-25:
- MotoGP, Netherlands, Assen
- MotoAmerica, Utah Motorsports Campus, Utah
- FIM Endurance World Championship, Slovakiaring, Slovakia
- 30-July 2:
- MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany
July
- 7-9:
- World Superbike, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif.
- MotoAmerica, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif.
- 14-16:
- No road racing
- 21-23:
- No road racing.
- 28-30:
- FIM Endurance World Championship, Suzuka 8 Hours, Japan
August
- 4-6:
- MotoGP, Brno Circuit, Czech Republic
- Ulster Grand Prix, Northern Ireland Bike Week begins on Monday, August 7; practice begins Wednesday, August 9
- 11-13:
- MotoGP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
- Ulster Grand Prix, Northern Ireland Bike Week ends Saturday, August 12 (race day)
- MotoAmerica, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
- 18-20:
- World Superbike, Lausitzring, Germany
- 25-27:
- MotoGP, Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain
- MotoAmerica, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Pa.
September
- 1-3:
- No road racing
- 8-10:
- MotoGP, Marco Simoncelli Misano, San Marino
- MotoAmerica, New Jersey Motorsports Park, New Jersey
- 15-17:
- World Superbike, Autodromo Internacional do Algarbe, Portugal
- MotoAmerica, Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama (Season finale)
- 22-24:
- MotoGP – Aragon, Motorland, Spain
- 29-October 1:
- World Superbike, Magny-Cours, France
October
- 6-8:
- No Road Racing.
- 13-15:
- MotoGP, Twin Ring Motegi, Japan
- World Superbike, TBA
- 20-22:
- MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
- 27-29:
- MotoGP, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia.
November
- 3-5:
- World Superbike, Losail International Circuit, Qatar (Season Finale, Thursday, November 2, through Saturday, November 4)
- 10-12:
- MotoGP, Valencia, Spain (season finale)
- 17-19:
- No road racing
- 24-26:
- No road racing
December
- No road racing
2017 Off-Road Motorcycle Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday-Sunday dates listed):
January
- 6-8:
- Dakar Rally begins Monday, January 2
- Supercross, Angel Stadium, Anaheim I, Calif.
- Arenacross, US Bank Arena, Cincinnati; FIM X-Trial, Barcelona, Spain
- 13-15:
- Dakar Rally ends Saturday, January 14
- Supercross, Petco Park, San Diego
- Arenacross, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.
- 20-22:
- Supercross, Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, Calif.
- Arenacross, Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore
- 27-29:
- Supercross, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
- Arenacross, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
February
- 4-6:
- Supercross, O.co Coliseum, Oakland
- Arenacross, Freedom Hall, Louisville
- 10-12:
- Supercross, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- 17-19:
- Supercross, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
- Arenacross, Spring Center Kansas City, Miss.
- 24-26:
- Supercross, Georgia Dome, Atlanta
- Arenacross, Georgia Dome, Atlanta
March
- 3-5:
- Supercross, Rogers Centre, Toronto
- Arenacross, Landers Center, Southaven, Miss.
- 10-12:
- Supercross, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach
- Arenacross, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- FIM X-Trial, Wr. Neustatd, Autria
- 17-19:
- Supercross, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- Arenacross, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- American Flat Track, Daytona TT (March 16)
- 24-26:
- Supercross, Ford Field, Detroit
- Arenacross, Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nevada
- American Flat Track, Georgia Short Track, Woodstock, Ga.
- FIM X-Trial, Marseille, France
- 31-April 2:
- Supercross, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
- Arenacross, Golden 1 Center, Sacremento
- American Flat Track, Charlotte Half-Mile, Concord, N.C.
- FIM X-Trial, Nice, France
- FIM Cross Country Rallies, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
April
- 7-9:
- Supercross, CenturyLink Field, Seattle
- 14-16:
- FIM Cross Country Rallies, Sealine Cross-Country Rally, Qatar
- 21-23:
- Supercross, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
- Arenacross, Denver Coliseum, Denver
- 28-30:
- Supercross, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
May
- 5-7:
- Supercross, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas (season finale)
- Arenacross, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas (season finale)
- 12-14:
- American Flat Track, Arizona Mile, Phoenix
- FIM World Trial Championship, Camprodon, Spain
- 19-21:
- Motocross, Hangtown Motocross Classic, California
- American Flat Track, Sacramento Mile, Sacramento.
- 26-28:
- Motocross, Glen Helen National, California
- American Flat Track, Springfield Mile I, Springfield, Ill.
- FIM World Trial Championship, Motegi, Japan
June
- 2-4:
- Motocross, Thunder Valley National, Colorado
- American Flat Track, Red Mile, Lexington, Kentucky
- 9-11:
- No off-road racing
- 16-18:
- Motocross, High Point National, Pennsylvania
- American Flat Track, OKC Mile, Oklahoma City
- FIM World Trial Championship, Sant Julia de Loria, Spain
- 23-25:
- Motocross, Tennessee National, Tennessee
- American Flat Track, Lima Half-Mile, Lima, Ohio
- FIM Trial World Championship, Lourdes, France
- 30-July 2:
- Motocross, RedBud National, Michigan
July
- 7-9:
- Motocross, Southwick National, Massachusetts
- American Flat Track, Rolling Wheels Half-Mile, Elbridge, N.Y.
- FIM Trial World Championship, Bradford, UK
- 14-16:
- No off-road racing
- 21-23:
- Motocross, Spring Creek National, Minnessota
- 28-30:
- Motocross, Washougal National, Washington
- American Flat Track, Calistoga Half-Mile, Calistoga, Calif.
- FIM Trial World Championship, Kingman, Ariz.
August
- 4-6:
- American Flat Track, Buffalo Chip, Sturgis
- 11-13:
- Motocross, Unadilla National, New York
- American Flat Track, Black Hills Half-Mile, Rapid City, S.D. (August 8)
- American Flat Track, Peoria TT, Peoria, Ill. (August 13)
- FIM Cross Country Rallies, Atacama Rally, Chile
- 18-20:
- Motocross, Budds Creek National, Maryland
- 25-27:
- Motocross, Ironman National, Indiana (season finale)
- FIM Cross Country Rallies, Desafio Ruta 40, Argentina
September
- 1-3:
- American Flat Track, Springfield Mile II, Springfield, Ill.
- 8-10:
- American Flat Track, Williams Grove Half-Mile, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
- FIM Trial World Championship, Sokolov, Czech Republic
- 15-17:
- FIM Trial World Championship, Arco di Trento, Italy (season finale)
- 22-24:
- American Flat Track, Lone Star Half-Mile, Fort Worth, Texas
- 29-October 1:
- No off-road racing
October
- 6-8:
- American Flat Track, Perris Short Track, Peris, Calif. (season finale)
- FIM Cross Country Rallies, Oilibya Rally, Morocco (season finale, October 4-10)
- 13-15:
- No off-road racing
- 20-22:
- No off-road racing
- 27-29:
- No off-road racing
November
- No off-road racing
December
- No off-road racing
Archives:
2016 Motorcycle Racing Schedule