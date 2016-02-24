2016 Motorcycle Racing Schedule

It’s no secret that all of us at UMC are huge racing fans and now, we’ve completed our annual racing calendar for your viewing ease.

The 2016 motorcycle road-racing year is going to be quite good with, MotoGP, which includes Moto2 and Moto3; World Superbike (WSBK); Isle of Man TT and other international road races; FIM Endurance World Championship; and the premier North American road-racing series MotoAmerica.

The off-road world is also being covered, you’ll find Monster Energy Supercross, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, AMA Arenacross, AMA EnduroCross, AMA Pro Flat Track, FIM Trial World Championship, FIM X-Trials and lastly, FIM Cross-Country Rallies. Between all that, even the crustiest dirt enthusiast will be occupied.

So here is the deal: Make your life easy by book marking the page and reference back whenever your heart desires. As always, keep your browsers open to Ultimate Motorcycling for all the latest breakdowns for all of the professional racing out there.

2016 Motorcycle Road Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday – Sunday dates listed):

February

26-28: World Superbike – Phillip Island, Australia.

March

4-6: No Road Racing

11-13: World Superbike – Chang International Circuit, Thailand. Daytona 200 (Saturday, March 12)

– Chang International Circuit, Thailand. Daytona 200 (Saturday, March 12) 18-20: MotoGP – Qatar (night race)

– Qatar (night race) 25-27: No Road Racing.

April

1-3: World Superbike – Motorland Aragon, Spain; MotoGP – Termas de Río Hondo Circuit, Argentina.

8-10: MotoGP – Circuit of The Americas, Texas; MotoAmerica – Circuit of The Americas, Texas; FIM Endurance World Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans

15-17: World Superbike – Assen TT, Netherlands; MotoAmerica – Road Atlanta, Georgia.

– Assen TT, Netherlands; – Road Atlanta, Georgia. 22-24: MotoGP – Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

– Circuito de Jerez, Spain. 29-1: World Superbike – Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari – Imola, Italy; MotoAmerica – New Jersey Motorsports Park.

May

6-8: MotoGP – Le Mans, France.

– Le Mans, France. 13-15: World Superbike – Sepang International Circuit, Sepang – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MotoAmerica – Virginia International Raceway (VIR), Virginia; North West 200 , Northern Ireland.

Sepang International Circuit, Sepang – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Virginia International Raceway (VIR), Virginia; , Northern Ireland. 20-22: MotoGP – Autodromo del Mugello, Italy.

– Autodromo del Mugello, Italy. 27-29: World Superbike – Donington Park Circuit, UK; 2016 Isle of Man TT begins

June

3-5: MotoGP – Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Spain; 2016 Isle of Man TT continues; MotoAmerica – Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

– Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Spain; continues; – Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. 10-12: 2016 Isle of Man TT Ends June 10; MotoAmerica – Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama

Ends June 10; – Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama 17-19 : World Superbike – Misano World Circuit, Italy

– Misano World Circuit, Italy 24-26: MotoGP – Netherlands, Assen; MotoAmerica – Utah Motorsports Campus, Utah; FIM Endurance World Championship – 12 Hours of Portimão, Portugal.

July

1-3: No Road Racing

8-10: World Superbike – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, California. MotoAmerica – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, California.

– Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, California. – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, California. 15-17: MotoGP – Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland – Sachsenring, Germany; World Superbike, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, USA

– Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland – Sachsenring, Germany; World Superbike, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, USA 22-24: World Superbike – Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy.

– Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. 29-31: FIM Endurance World Championship – Suzuka 8 Hours, Japan.

August

5-7: Ulster Grand Prix , Northern Ireland Bike Week begins on the 8 th (Monday).

, Northern Ireland Bike Week begins on the 8 (Monday). 12-14: MotoGP – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria. Ulster Grand Prix , Northern Ireland Bike Week ends the 13 th (Saturday).

– Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria. , Northern Ireland Bike Week ends the 13 (Saturday). 19-21: MotoGP – Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic.

– Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic. 26-28: FIM Endurance World Championship – 8 Hours of Oschersleben, Germany.

September

2-4: MotoGP – Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain.

– Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain. 9-11 : MotoGP – Marco Simoncelli Misano, San Marino; MotoAmerica , New Jersey Motorsports Park, New Jersey.

– Marco Simoncelli Misano, San Marino; , New Jersey Motorsports Park, New Jersey. 16-18: World Superbike – Lausitzring EuroSpeedway Verwaltungs GmbH Lausitzallee – Schipkau, Germany.

– Lausitzring EuroSpeedway Verwaltungs GmbH Lausitzallee – Schipkau, Germany. 23-25: MotoGP – Aragon, Motorland, Spain.

October

30-2: World Superbike – Magny-Cours France.

– Magny-Cours France. 7-9: No Road Racing.

14-16: MotoGP – Twin Ring Motegi, Japan; World Superbike – Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

– Twin Ring Motegi, Japan; – Circuito de Jerez, Spain. 21-23: MotoGP – Phillip Island, Australia.

– Phillip Island, Australia. 28-30: MotoGP – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia; World Superbike – Losail International Circuit, Qatar.

November

4-6: MotoGP – Valencia, Spain

– Valencia, Spain 11-13: No Road Racing.

18-20: No Road Racing.

25-27: No Road Racing.

December:

No Road Racing

2016 Off-Road Motorcycle Racing Week-by-Week Schedule (Friday-Sunday dates listed):



February

5-7: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona; AMSOIL Arenacross – Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado.

– University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona; – Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado. 12-14: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Petco Park, California; AMSOIL Arenacross – Legacy Arena, Alabama.

– Petco Park, California; – Legacy Arena, Alabama. 19-21: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – AT&T Park, Texas; AMSOIL Arenacross – Amalie Arena, Fl.

– AT&T Park, Texas; – Amalie Arena, Fl. 26-28: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Georgia Dome, Georgia.

March

4-6: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – SX Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL.; AMSOIL Arenacross – CenturyLink Center – Omaha, Neb.

SX Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL.; – CenturyLink Center – Omaha, Neb. 11-13: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Rogers Center – Toronto, ON; AMSOIL Arenacross – CAJUNDOME – Lafayette, La.; AMA Pro Flat Track , Daytona Flat Track I & II, Daytona Beach, Fla. (March 10, 11).

– Rogers Center – Toronto, ON; – CAJUNDOME – Lafayette, La.; , Daytona Flat Track I & II, Daytona Beach, Fla. (March 10, 11). 18-20: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Ford Field – Detroit, MI.; FIM X-Trial , Barcelona.

– Ford Field – Detroit, MI.; , Barcelona. 25-27: FIM X-Trial – Marsielle, France.

– Marsielle, France. 27-29: No Off-Road Racing.

April

1-3: Montser Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA; AMSOIL Arenacross – Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario, Calif.; FIM Cross-Country Rally – Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA; – Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario, Calif.; Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 8-10: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis – IN.; AMSOIL Arenacross – Salinas Sports Complex – Salinas, Calif.; FIM World Championship – Cal Rosal, Barcelona.; AMA Pro Flat Track – Circuit of The Americas, Texas.

Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis – IN.; Salinas Sports Complex – Salinas, Calif.; Cal Rosal, Barcelona.; Circuit of The Americas, Texas. 15-17: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Edward Jones Dome – St. Louis, MO.; AMSOIL Arenacross – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, Wash.; FIM Cross-Country Rallies – Sealine Cross-Country Rally.

Edward Jones Dome – St. Louis, MO.; Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, Wash.; – Sealine Cross-Country Rally. 22-24: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA.; AMSOIL Arenacross – Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, Idaho; FIM Trial World Championship – Motegi, Japan.

Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA.; Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, Idaho; – Motegi, Japan. 29-31: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – MetLife Stadium E. Rutherford, NJ.

May

6-8: Monster Energy Supercross FIM World Championship – Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas; AMSOIL Arenacross – Orleans Arena – Las Vegas, NV.

– Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas; – Orleans Arena – Las Vegas, NV. 13-15: AMA Pro Flat Track – Turf Paradise – Scottsdale, AZ.

Turf Paradise – Scottsdale, AZ. 20-22: AMA Motocross – Hangtown Motocross – Sacramento, Calif.; AMA Pro Flat Track – Cal Expo Fairgrounds – Sacramento, CA.

– Hangtown Motocross – Sacramento, Calif.; Cal Expo Fairgrounds – Sacramento, CA. 27-29: AMA Motocross – Glen National – San Bernardino, Calif.; FIM Trial World Championship – Gefrees, Germany.; AMA Pro Flat Track – Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL.

June

3-5: AMA Motocross – Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO.; Austin X Games; FIM Trial World Championship – Sant Julia, Andorra; FIM Cross Countries Rallies – Sardegna Rally Race.

Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO.; Austin X Games; Sant Julia, Andorra; – Sardegna Rally Race. 10-12:

17-19: AMA Motocross – High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA.; FIM Trial World Championship – Lourdes, France.; AMA Pro Flat Track – Remington Park – Oklahoma City, OK.

– High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA.; – Lourdes, France.; – Remington Park – Oklahoma City, OK. 24-26: AMA Motocross – Tennessee National – Blountville, TN.; AMA Pro Flat Track – Allen County Fairgrounds – Lima, OH.

July

1-3: AMA Motocross – RedBud National – Buchanan, Mich.

– RedBud National – Buchanan, Mich. 8-10: AMA Motocross – Southwick National – Southwick, MA.; FIM Trials World Championship – Comblain au Pont, Belgium.; AMA Pro Flat Track, Indy Mile, Indiana

– Southwick National – Southwick, MA.; – Comblain au Pont, Belgium.; AMA Pro Flat Track, Indy Mile, Indiana 15-17: AMA Motocross – Spring Creek National – Millville, Minn.; FIM Trials World Championship – Penrith – Great Britain.;

– Spring Creek National – Millville, Minn.; – Penrith – Great Britain.; 22-24: AMA Motocross – Washougal National – Washougal, Wash.

– Washougal National – Washougal, Wash. 29-31: AMA Pro Flat Track – Charlotte Motor Speedway – Charlotte, NC.

August

5-7: AMA Pro Flat Track – Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD. (Aug 9)

– Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD. (Aug 9) 12-14: AMA Motocross – Unadilla National – New Berlin, N.Y.; AMA Pro Flat Track – Peoria Race Park – Peoria, IL.

– Unadilla National – New Berlin, N.Y.; – Peoria Race Park – Peoria, IL. 19-21: AMA Motocross – Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD.; FIM Cross-Country Rallies – Atacama Rally.; AMA Pro Flat Track – TBA.

– Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD.; – Atacama Rally.; – TBA. 27-28: AMA Motocross – Ironman National – Crawfordsville, IN.; AMA Endurocross Championship – Atlanta, GA.

September

2-4: AMA Pro Flat Track – Springfield Mile II, Illinois; FIM Trials World Championship – Valchiampo – Italy.; AMA Endurocross Championship – Sioux Falls, SD.

– Springfield Mile II, Illinois; – Valchiampo – Italy.; – Sioux Falls, SD. 9-11: AMA Endurocross Championship – Salt Lake City, UT.

– Salt Lake City, UT. 16-18: AMA Pro Flat Track – TBA.

– TBA. 23-25: AMA Endurocross Championship – Phoenix, AZ.

– Phoenix, AZ. 30-1: AMA Pro Flat Track – TBA.

October

1-2: AMA Endurocross Championship – Denver, CO.; FIM Cross-Country Rallies – Oilibya Rally

– Denver, CO.; – Oilibya Rally 7-9: No Off-Road Racing.

14-16: No Off-Road Racing.

21-23: AMA Endurocross Championship – Everett, WA.

– Everett, WA. 28-30: No Off-Road Racing.

November

4-6: AMA Endurocross Championship – Boise, Idaho

– Boise, Idaho 11-13: No Dirt Racing

18-20: AMA Endurocross Championship – Ontario, Calif.

– Ontario, Calif. 25-27: No Off-Road Racing

December: