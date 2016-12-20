BMW R nineT Scrambler Rizoma Accessory Line Unveiled

BMW R nineT Scrambler Rizoma Parts

Purity and minimalism are woven into the design of every Rizoma part, and this is evident in the Italian company’s latest accessory lineup for the BMW R nineT Scrambler.

Rizoma had already successfully released an accessory line for the base R nineT in 2015, and now expands that line to the Scrambler, which was designed by BMW with customization in mind.

The Rizoma BMW R nineT Scrambler accessories include a Headlight Fairing with billet aluminum adapters; Cross Bar for the standard handlebar; Front Fender with Fork Stabilizer that matches the Rear Fender; LED Fog Auxiliary Lights with aluminum covers; supports for back and side bags; and extra protection for off-road excursions in the form of headlight protection, and engine protection bars with replaceable aluminum sliders.

Adjustability is always welcomed, especially for motorcycles like the BMW R nineT Scrambler that was designed to go off road. Rizoma added RALLY Rider Pegs with replaceable steel teeth; an Adjustable Shift Lever; Adjustable 3D Brake and Clutch Levers, and a selection of Grips—now available for all R nineT models thanks to the specifically designed grip adapter.

Additionally, the Scrambler shares many Rizoma accessories with the standard R nineT, including Cylinder Head Covers, Engine Covers, Intake Tip, Brake and Clutch fluid tank caps, Handlebar Top Clamp Set, Gas Cap, Frame Hole Caps, Exhaust Tips for the standard system, and four different License Plate Support options for different configurations.

For additional information, visit Rizoma BMW R nineT Scrambler Accessories.

BMW R nineT Scrambler with Rizoma Parts | Photo Gallery