Aprilia RSV4 FW-GP | 250+ HP Factory Works MotoGP-Derived Bike for the Public!

Aprilia RSV4 FW-GP Info & Photo Gallery

Introduced in 2015, the Aprilia “Factory Works” project offered the public RSV4 superbikes built to World Superbike and Superstock specs. The motorcycles were sold and supported directly by Aprilia Racing, and offered the perfect out-of-box tool for serious racing in top-level series, collectors, or those seeking the perfect Aprilia track bike.

For 2017, the Aprilia Factory Works project is bigger—and faster—than ever. Four RSV4 FW bikes will be available: FW-SSTK1, FW-SSTK2, FW-SBK, and the one that will not go unnoticed, the FW-GP.

The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 FW-GP’s 65-degree V4 is based on the same one in the RS GP-15 that was used during Aprilia’s return to MotoGP in 2015. The RSV4 FW-GP is fitted with a V4 that has its bore increased to 81 (from base model’s 78 bore) and pneumatic valve timing (metal bellows with compressed air close valves over traditional springs) that should offer some serious upper rpms. Aprilia says this combines to create “more than” 250 horsepower.

This configuration is “similar to the one that Aprilia officially raced in the 2015 MotoGP world championship” with Alvaro Bautista and Marco Melandri.

Besides having a bike with MotoGP-developed technology, Aprilia Racing offers exclusive services for a truly unique buying experience–before, during and after the sale. As part of this, RSV4 FW-GP buyers are invited to Aprilia Racing headquarters in Noale, Italy, to solidify purchase (no price reported), and receive on-track support similar to that of a factory rider.

“Aprilia Racing has always competed in the most selective world speed championships, like MotoGP, in order to acquire experience and to develop technologies that we can also apply to the factory product,” says Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Technical Manager.

“The RSV4 is the best example of the close collaboration between the racing world and production. With the Factory Works program, Aprilia Racing now offers something more, something truly unique – the chance to own a true racing bike. Different levels of sophistication are available: it starts with an RSV4 optimized for the track, moving on to the SSTK version (exactly like the bike that dominated the 2015 Superstock 1000 FIM Cup) all the way to a true Superbike.

“For 2017 we decided to push farther, making an extreme RSV4 configuration available, fitted with an engine that has pneumatic valve timing. With the FW-GP, Aprilia Racing provides its customers, not only with the technology developed in MotoGP, but also with special treatment in terms of information, support and fine-tuning of the bike before, during and after the purchase, just like the riders have who race with Aprilia Racing, in order to allow them to take maximum advantage of this exceptional bike’s full potential.”

When customers buy the RSV4 FW-GP, they are flown to Noale customize their bike’s configuration based on needs and budget: “During preparation of the bike, (customers) will receive ‘live’ images of the outfitting progress and they have a telephone line and address available for any other needs, both of which remain active subsequently in order to receive information or request support.”

If wanted, customers can pick up the RSV4 FW-GP from Noale. Other buyer perks include Aprilia Racing track leathers, a paddock pass for an entire MotoGP weekend, and an invitation to an official Aprilia track day where Aprilia Racing engineers work directly with the customer on bike settings and explanations—kind of like being a factory rider for a day. Also, any time a customer wants to use the RSV4 FW-GP on the track, an Aprilia Racing engineer can be present.

The other RSV4 FW models are as impressive, and also include technical training and a track test session with Aprilia Racing members. Following are the exact specs of the Superstock and World Superbike FW motorcycles (all begin as 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RRs with Race Pack):

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R FW-SSTK1

Aprilia RSV4 with Race Pack (Öhlins suspension systems and forged wheel rims).

Standard electrical system with ultra lightweight lithium battery.

Standard electronics ECU reprogrammed in Race version, engine control and vehicle dynamics map made in Aprilia Racing.

Reprogrammed instrumentation, predisposed for lap times if combined with the V4-MP system. This is the multimedia platform with which Aprilia introduces a telemetry system that provides, among other things, “corner by corner” adjustment of the RSV4’s electronic settings.

Optimized and lightened braking system with ABS eliminated

Lightened factory engine, with no thermostat and secondary air circuit, with simplified cooling circuit lines. Akrapovic exhaust kit, fairings kit and complete engine optimization.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R FW-SSTK2

Aprilia RSV4 with Race Pack (Öhlins suspension systems and forged wheel rims).

Racing electrical system, lightened and simplified with dedicated vehicle and engine wiring harness and lithium battery.

APX2 ECU made in Aprilia Racing, fully programmable in ignition and engine control parameters using the included palmtop terminal. The ECU includes the data acquisition system, with the possibility of using both original sensor or optional sensors available and permitted by Superstock 1000 FIM Cup regulations.

Special Aprilia Racing instrumentation.

Special engine with Aprilia Racing mods.

Akrapovic exhaust kit and fairings kit.

Maximum power reaches 204 HP.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R-FW SBK

Aprilia RSV4 with Race Pack (Öhlins suspension systems and forged wheel rims).

Racing electrical system, lightened and simplified with dedicated vehicle and engine wiring harness and lithium battery.

APX2 ECU made in Aprilia Racing, fitted with GPS module, fully programmable in ignition and engine control parameters using the included palmtop terminal. The ECU includes the data acquisition system with a telemetry sensors kit available as optional equipment.

Special Aprilia Racing instrumentation with racing button panel.

Electronic gearbox with assisted downshift feature (blipper).

Special Aprilia Racing instrumentation.

Special engine with SBK mods “made by Aprilia Racing.”

Maximum power reaches 215 HP.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 FW-GP Photo Gallery