2017 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Results | Hill King of The Hill

2017 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Results |

McElrath Retains Series Lead

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Justin Hill dominated A2, the third round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Regional Championship Series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Hill moved into the lead just halfway into the first lap of the Main Event after passing teammate Austin Forkner, and Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger. Hill led all 22 laps of the race finishing 5.3 seconds ahead of Plessinger to take his first victory of the season and the fourth of his career.

“I would say a little bit of pressure is off [with this win],” Hill admitted. “It’s always tough getting that first win [of the season]. Ironically enough, these are the exact same scores as last year [starting the season]—fifth, second, and first. It’s been a good season so far and I just need to stay in it. I felt off all day, but the team just did so much great work for me. Now, I can go into next week looking to do it again.”

After being passed by Hill on the first lap, Plessinger put in consistent laps throughout the race and finished comfortably in second place to capture his third podium of the season.

“I’m getting better at my starts,” Plessinger noted. “I’ve just got to get used to being up there earlier in the race. I kind of froze up and rode a little tight. But, we’re working on it and we’re going to add some intensity this week so hopefully we’ll be battling for the win.”

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath improved one position after his fourth place start by passing Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Austin Forkner for third. McElrath retains the points lead with his third podium finish of the season. McElrath leads Plessinger by six points in the standings, with Hill one point behind Plessinger.

“Being in the championship race has been a whole new thing for me. It’s something that we can’t be anything other than thankful for [finishing third],” said McElrath. “We’ve still got the red plate and we’re still in the points lead. Tonight everyone was going fast. I gave it everything I had, but tonight that was third.”

Forkner began the race by grabbing his first SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Award of his career on his Kawasaki KX250F. However, Plessinger and Hill passed him on the first lap, and McElrath got by on Lap 5, pushing Forkner back to fourth place. Forkner’s fourth place performance is a career best for the young rookie.

“I was charging pretty hard in the first lap,” Forkner said. “I was stood up a couple times, and then made a mistake in the whoops and went back to fourth. Most of the race all happened in the first couple laps for me. If I was able to get the first few laps clean, I would have had a better result. After I started riding smoother, I was able to match the pace of the riders in front of me and I feel really confident moving forward.”

After being in the hunt for the victory last weekend in San Diego, Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Martin Davalos pulled a top 10 start in the Main Event and found himself in sixth place after the first lap. Davalos passed GEICO Honda’s Jimmy Decotis shortly after for fifth, where he remained for the rest of the race.

“A2 was interesting,” said Davalos. “I feel like I’m trying to chase a setting and I just can’t figure out what it is. I don’t want to push too hard and risk getting hurt. I’m heading back to Florida tomorrow to clear my mind and really get things going.” Davalos is fourth in the standings, nine points behind Hill and seven points ahead of Forkner.

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin’s woes continued, with his worst finish in three rounds. Martin was caught up in a first lap pileup and was in last place. He methodically worked his way through half the field by the end, and finished 10th. Three rounds in, Martin is 30 points behind McElrath, and sits seventh in the standings, just two points behind teammate Jimmy Decotis, who was sixth at A2.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Results – Round 3 – Anaheim

Justin Hill – Kawasaki KX250F Aaron Plessinger – Yamaha YZ250F Shane McElrath – KTM 250 SX-F Austin Forkner – Kawasaki KX250F Martin Davalos – Husqvarna FC 250 Jimmy Decotis – Honda CRF250R Dan Reardon – Yamaha YZ250F Tyler Bowers – Yamaha YZ250F Josh Hansen – Husqvarna FC 250 Jeremy Martin – Honda CRF250R Kyle Chisholm – Honda CRF250R Phil Nicoletti – Suzuki RM-Z250 Noah McConahy – Husqvarna FC 250 Martin Castelo – Yamaha YZ250F Cole Martinez – Yamaha YZ250F Justin Starling – KTM 250SX-F Ryan Surratt – Kawasaki KX250F Killian Auberson – KTM 250 SX-F Bryce Stewart – Yamaha YZ250F Jon Ames – Yamaha YZ250F Scott Champion – Yamaha YZ250F Hayden Mellross – Yamaha YZ250F