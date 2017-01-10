2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 Lineup Fast Facts: S, R & RS

2017 Triumph Street Triple S, R & RS Fast Facts

When Triumph launched its Street Triple in late 2007, the naked out of Hinckley mirrored its older brother, the Speed Triple 1050. The Street Triple arrived with the 675cc inline-three transplanted from the Daytona 675 supersport, but the powerplant was retuned for better street manners.

The Street Triple was the perfect answer for those seeking a mid-weight streetfighter hooligan, and the motorcycle morphed throughout the years, the most significant styling upgrade arriving in 2012 when Triumph switched the bumble-bee circular headlights to angular ones.

Throughout those years, the same 675cc inline-three remained, and the bike was offered after 2009 as a base or R model, which included updated brakes and adjustable Kayaba suspension.

Except for the Rx released in 2015 with a quickshifter, new seat and wheels, the Street Triple lineup has remained relatively stagnant. But this changes for 2017 with the introduction of a totally revised Street Triple that is powered by the all-new 765cc inline-three engine that features over 80 new parts.

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple will be available in three versions: S, R, and RS. Each model is tweaked for its intended use, from urban traveling (S), to sport (R), to all-out track machine (RS). Each version has a different engine tune for varying horsepower; the S makes 111 horsepower, the R 116, and the RS 121.

All three motors feature a lighter, freer flowing exhaust, revised air box, revised gearbox (shorter 1st and 2nd gear ratios), and new slipper clutch.

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple motorcycles are about 4.5 lbs lighter than the outgoing 2016 model, and arrive with more aggressive styling, including the Speed Triple’s “nose-down” attitude; ride-by-wire throttle with up to five riding modes on the RS; a gullwing rear swingarm; higher-spec suspension and brakes; and 5” TFT instrument panels.

Following are the Fast Facts of each 2017 Triumph Speed Triple model.

2017 Triumph Speed Triple S:

6.6% more horsepower over previous edition (107 claimed): 111 horsepower @ 11,250 rpm

Two Riding Modes: Road and Rain

5” TFT Instrument panel: Speedometer, RPM, riding mode symbol, gear position, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter

Revised switch cubes to navigate instruments from Speed Triple

Traction Control built into Riding Modes (not switchable to off)

Suspension: Non-adjustable Showa 41mm fork with preload-adjustably monoshock out back

Brakes: Nissin 2-piston calipers up front; single-piston Brembo out back

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa

Optional Quickshifter

2017 Triumph Speed Triple R:

11.3% more horsepower over previous edition: 116 horsepower @ 12,000 rpm

Full-Color 5” adjustable TFT instrument panel: Speedometer, RPM, riding mode symbol, gear position, fuel gauge, odometer, two trip meters, average and current fuel consumption, range to empty, service info, coolant temp, warning symbol information, display style settings

Also available as R LRH (Lower Seat Height), which has lower seat and suspension settings

Four Riding Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider Programmable

Five-way joystick control to navigate instrument settings

Switchable ABS: road, track or off

Traction Control: Road, Rain, Track, Sport or Off

Suspension: fully adjustable 41mm Showa fork; fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock

Brakes: Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monoblock calipers up front; Brembo single-piston sliding caliper out back

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa

Optional Quickshifter

2017 Triumph Speed Triple RS:

16% more horsepower over previous edition: 121 horsepower @ 11,700 rpm

Full-Color 5” adjustable TFT instrument panel: Speedometer, RPM, riding mode symbol, gear position, fuel gauge, odometer, two trip meters, average and current fuel consumption, range to empty, service info, coolant temp, warning symbol information, display style settings, lap timer

Quickshifter: clutchless upshifts that Triumph claims are 2.5 times faster than a skilled rider

Five Riding Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Ride Programmable and Track

Five-way joystick control to navigate instrument settings

Switchable ABS: road, track or off

Traction Control: Road, Rain, Track, Sport or Off

Suspension: fully adjustable 41mm Showa fork; Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock

Brakes: Brembo M50 four-piston radial monoblock calipers up front; Brembo single-piston sliding caliper out back

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

2017 Street Triple Colors:

Street Triple S: Diablo Red or Phantom Black (Metallic)

Street Triple R: Jet Black (Gloss), Matt Aluminum Silver or Crystal White

Street Triple RS: Matt Silver Ice or Phantom Black (Metallic)

2017 Triumph Street Triple Price:

Triumph says the Street Triple family will start off at $9,900 for the S, but didn’t release pricing for the R and RS.

2017 Triumph Street Triple Specs:

ENGINE STREET TRIPLE S STREET TRIPLE R STREET TRIPLE RS POWER 111 HP (83kW) @ 11,250rpm 116 HP (87kW) @ 12,000rpm 121 HP (90kW) @ 11,700rpm TORQUE 53.8 lb.-ft. @ 9,100 rpm 56.8 lb.-ft. @ 9,400 rpm 56.8 lb.-ft. @ 10,800 rpm ENGINE TYPE Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder ENGINE SIZE 765 cc BORE / STROKE 78 x 53.4 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 12.65:1 FUEL SYSTEM Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control EXHAUST Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer CLUTCH Wet, multi-plate clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch GEARBOX 6 – Speed FINAL DRIVE O ring chain CHASSIS STREET TRIPLE S STREET TRIPLE R STREET TRIPLE RS FRAME Front – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast SWINGARM Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy FRONT SUSPENSION Showa 41 mm upside down separate function forks (SFF), 110 mm front wheel travel Showa 41 mm upside down separate function big piston forks (SF-BPF), 115 mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload. Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115 mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload. REAR SUSPENSION Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, 124 mm rear wheel travel. Stepped preload adjuster. Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping. Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping. FRONT BRAKE Twin 310 mm floating discs, Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers FRONT TYRE 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP FRONT WHEEL 3.5” x 17” cast REAR BRAKE Single 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding calliper REAR TYRE 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP REAR WHEEL 5.5” x 17” cast DIMENSIONS STREET TRIPLE S STREET TRIPLE R STREET TRIPLE RS SEAT HEIGHT 810 mm 825 mm 825 mm HEIGHT

(WITHOUT MIRRORS) 1,060 mm 1,085 mm 1,085 mm RAKE 24.8 degrees 23.9 degrees 23.9 degrees TRAIL 104.3 mm 100 mm 100 mm LENGTH 2,065 mm WHEELBASE 1,410 mm DRY WEIGHT 365 lbs. FUEL TANK CAPACITY 4.6 gal. EMISSIONS STREET TRIPLE S STREET TRIPLE R STREET TRIPLE RS FUEL CONSUMPTION 60.1 MPG 58.9 MPG 60.1 MPG EMISSIONS 115 g / km 112 g / km 115 g / km EQUIPMENT STREET TRIPLE S STREET TRIPLE R STREET TRIPLE RS STANDARD EQUIPMENT · Ride-by-wire throttle · ABS · Switchable traction control · All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm · Rain and Road riding modes · LED position light bulb headlights · Updated LCD instrument pack · All-new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls · Sporty twin-seat design · Painted rear bodywork · New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm Additional to the S: · Switchable ABS · Slip and assist clutch · 5” full-colour TFT instrument pack · Additional Sport and Rider programmable riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Rider) · High-spec onboard computer · New switch cubes with 5-way joystick control · DRL headlights · Self-cancelling indicators · Sporty body-coloured flyscreen with integrated air intake · Premium seat stitching and vinyl · Red rear subframe, wheel pinstripes and detailing Additional to the R: · Quickshifter · Additional Track riding mode (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider) · Lap timer · Matt silver painted aluminium rear subframe and detailing · Silver/grey seat stitching · Body-coloured pillion seat cowl (pillion seat also supplied) · Body-coloured bellypan · Lower chain guard · Unique paint schemes

