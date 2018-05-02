Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Helmets

Ride with unmistakable Harley-Davidson style and enjoy the latest comfort and performance features in new helmets for men and women from the Harley-Davidson Riding Gear & Apparel line.

Ideal for the avid rider, the new Mason’s Yard Sun Shield S05 3/4 Helmet (P/N 98177-18VX, $300*) offers a combination of coverage and freedom. Giving this 3/4 helmet a sporty look, a matte colorblock design is the featured style.

Designed to fit Harley-Davidson helmet headsets, it also includes a retractable, anti-scratch sun shield to help block the sun’s rays. The inner liner and cheek pads are removable, washable and antimicrobial to keep the feel as fresh as the look.

The new Cherohala B01 3/4 Helmet (P/N 98184-18VX, $199*) features a classic retro silhouette to hit the road. Each helmet displays all new custom distressed graphics that are unique to each and every helmet. The finishing touches are a distressed cowhide leather trim, snaps for shields and visors and a back goggle strap.

The Vintage Stripe B06 Full-Face Helmet (P/N 98145-18VX, $395*) offers full protection with a low profile design and vintage look. The classic race-inspired stripes in bold team colors draw the eye for added visibility. The helmet is filled with features like magnetic, UV-protected, anti-scratch shield closure and contoured cheek pads with built-in speaker pockets for a comfortable fit. Five metal mesh intake vents and one rear vent are integrated for a streamlined look and maximum air-flow delivery.

All helmets are DOT-approved, feature a fiberglass shell with a double D-ring chin strap and come with a helmet bag.

Harley-Davidson® Riding Gear & Apparel is available at more than 750 authorized retail locations in the United States andonline.

*Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), excluding taxes and shipping. Prices at local dealerships may vary.

Harley-Davidson Helmets | Photo Gallery