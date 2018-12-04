Ducati Panigale V4 Recall

Ducati has recalled 1,663 of certain 2018-2019 Panigale V4, V4 S, and V4 SP motorcycles due to a potential oil leak.

The recall was triggered because the oil cooler output port may crack, causing an oil leak, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the oil cooler, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 24, 2019. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V834000.

About the Ducati V4

Since Fabio Taglioni designed the first Ducati V-twin in 1970, the Borgo Panigale-based brand has carved its history with this twin-based engine design.

The platform, known as the L-twin due to the front cylinder being parallel to the ground, continued through the ages. Since its intro, the V-twin was used in all street-going models, from the 1299 Panigale to the Ducati Scrambler 400.

Ducati only released one four-cylinder street-legal motorcycle in the past, the Desmosedici RR with its 989cc V4, which was based on the Ducati Desmosedici MotoGP bike. The RR was available for two years, and became a highly collectible motorcycle.

But things change drastically in 2018 in regards to Ducati’s top superbike. Ducati enters a new era with its first massed-produced V4 superbike.

Meet the Ducati Panigale V4, which delivers Ducati into a newest era since the original v-twin was developed back in 1970.