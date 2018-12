The American Motorcyclist Association objects to the announcement today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has raised the amount of ethanol to be blended into vehicle fuel next year by 630 million gallons.

The 2019 renewable volume obligations announced by the EPA call for 19.92 billion gallons of ethanol to be blended into the nation’s vehicle fuel supply in 2019, up from the 19.88 billion gallons proposed in June. The agency required 19.29 billion gallons of ethanol in American fuel during 2018.

All of the proposed increase is in advanced biofuels – ethanol made from non-food sources – and ethanol from cellulosic biofuels, while the amount of ethanol derived mainly from corn remains flat at 15 billion gallons.

“By forcing more ethanol into our fuel supply, year after year, the EPA is increasing the risk for motorcycle owners, all-terrain vehicle riders and others whose vehicles are not equipped to use fuels containing more than 10 percent ethanol,” said Wayne Allard, AMA vice president of government relations.