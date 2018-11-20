Ducati Supersport Recall

Ducati North America is recalling 1,676 of certain 2017-2019 Ducati Supersport motorcycles because vibration may distort the images in the mirrors, reducing the driver’s visibility.

The recall announcement says the concern is that poor visibility in the mirrors may increase the risk of a crash.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the mirrors with new mirrors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 7, 2019. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA campaign number is 18V793000.

The is the second recall on the Supersport; the first recall was due to a risk of fire.

The modern Ducati Supersport was unveiled at Intermot in 2016, and reintroduced the iconic Supersport line that ceased production in 2007.

The modern SS hasn’t changed since it was first introduced in 2017. It arrives with a trellis frame, 937cc L-Twin that creates 113 horsepower and has a linear torque curve for real-world streetability, and ergonomics built for comfort.

he bike is available in two flavors -the base and the S model, the latter upgraded with Ohlins suspension and a quickshifter for both clutchless upshifts and downshifts. For 2019 the bike now arrives standard with cornering ABS, as all 2019 Ducati models do.

Photo by Jason Healey