2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+ First Look Preview

During the 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, Kawasaki unveiled the Ninja H2 SX – the third iteration available in the supercharged H2 lineup.

First Kawasaki released the pure-track, 300-horsepower H2R that was released as a 2015 model. This was followed by the more streetable H2, but the bike was still pure sport.

This prompted the release of the H2 SX, which catered to the sport-touring crowd that craves super performance and comfort. Kawasaki released two versions of the H2 SX – the base and the HS SX SE, the latter upgraded with cornering lights, a full-color TFT LCD Screen, a quickshifter and launch control.

For 2019, Kawasaki has further upgraded the H2 SX SE version. Meet the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+, which takes the sport-touring platform and adds some huge upgrades for more performance and style. Following are the fast facts.

1. Powered by the 998cc supercharged inline four that produces 200 horsepower at 11,000 rpm, the 2019 Kawasaki H2 SX SE+ now arrives with electronic suspension. The setup uses a 43 mm inverted Showa cartridge fork and a high-spec BFRC lite rear shock – the same rear suspension used on the Ninja ZX-10R sportbike, except it also features electronically adjustable preload. The 43 mm Showa inverted cartridge fork is adjustable on the right-side fork top for both rebound damping and preload. The rear shock absorber is a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion lite (BFRC) unit that features electronically adjustable preload, which was derived from World Superbike competition. Kawasaki says the result is increased traction and superior shock absorption.

2. Four riding modes are now standard: Sport, Road, Rain or Manual. The modes adjust the settings for traction control, riding modes and the electronic suspension (KECS – Kawasaki Electronically Controlled Suspension). The manual setting allows the rider to fully customize all settings for a customized feel.

3. The new 2019 H2 SX SE+ is stopped by new four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers up front that squeeze dual 320mm discs. The calipers were designed to increase airflow around the brake pads, which assists in quicker brake cooling.

4. Deriving from the Kawasaki Versys lineup, the H2 SX SE+ features the additional of Smartphone Connectivity. A chip built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using RIDEOLOGY THE APP, a number of instrument functions can be accessed, logged, and reviewed contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. The following information can be viewed:

Vehicle Info Check latest status update

Riding Log Can be logged in detail, and played back for review Route, Distance and Time traveled can be logged for review Riding conditions can be recorded in detail

Tuning Vehicle settings changes can be made on your smartphone New settings can easily be applied to your bike before riding Shift settings can be customized before riding Ride Mode & Electronic Suspension settings can be preselected before riding



5. Also new to the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SE SX+ is “Highly Durable Paint.” The paint’s top coating that allows certain types of scratches such as those from everyday riding (think pebbles from the road, etc.) to repair themselves. Kawasaki says the “self-healing is achieved through microscopic soft and hard segments within the top coat working like a chemical spring, creating a trampoline effect that absorbs many impacts.” Kawasaki says the paint will not recover scratches by things like a coin, keys or zippers.

6. The 2019 H2 SX SE+ is available in one color: Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black/Emerald Blazed Green. The cost is $25,000.

7. The other upgrades to the SE+ model over the base 2019 SX SE model are:

Larger windscreen

Heated Grips

High-Grade Leather Seats

Launch Control

Quickshifter for clutchless up and downshifts

Full-Color TFT Screen

LED Cornering Lights

8. All else is the same as the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE, including the clean-mounted saddlebag system that allows easy attachment of the optionally 28L saddlebags (each hold a full-face helmet). For more info, click here. Also, read our review of the 2018 Kawasaki H2 SX SE.

2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+ First Look Photos