2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ First Look: Plus-Size!

For the 2019 model year, Kawasaki has given its largest displacement Versys model a bevy updates that prospective buyers will surely appreciate.

The 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+, at its core, remains the same 1043cc inline-4 and the sensible Versys is now getting the top-tier treatment with its new offerings.

We are anxious to find out how these changes improve the big Versys. In the meantime, we’ll check out the Fast Facts until we toss a leg over the new Versys 1000 SE LT+.

1. New Electronic Throttle Valves pave the way for greater electronic support. Previously, the Versys 1000 relied on mechanical throttle-bodies. The addition of electronic throttle valves means that a ride-by-wire technology is now being utilized and can accommodate more sophisticated electronic packages, as the SE LT+ now sports a six-axis IMU.

2. The 2019 Versys 1000 SE LT+ features semi-active Showa suspension. First seen on the last year’s Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE, Kawasaki now brings semi-active suspension to the flagship Versys. Riders will be able to choose from four riding modes—Sport, Road, Rain, Rider (custom)—that continually adjust suspension damping while out on the road. The suspension system relies on a dedicated ECU that works in conjunction with the bike’s IMU.

3. Lean-angle detecting ABS is standard. The big Versys is now a sporting lean-angle detecting ABS package. Additionally, the Versys 1000 SE LT+ features Kawasaki Cornering Management System helps the motorcycle maintain lines when you apply the brakes when leaning into a corner. All of this is a definite step up from the standard Versys 1000 that utilizes analog wheel-speed sensors and lacks lean detection.

4. An up/down quickshifter is standard. Once you’ve lived with an up/down quickshifter, it’s hard to imagine riding without it, making this a welcome addition. Whack clutchless up and downshifts to your heart’s content aboard the 2019 SE LT+.

5. A taller windscreen will over greater comfort. Still adjustable with two knobs at the front, the Versys windscreen is claimed to reduce back pressure with the inclusion of a vent. Essentially, the previous windscreen created turbulence in the saddle when traveling at high speeds and this aims to remedy that issue.

6. Electronic cruise control is standard. Not only does the cruise control disengage when you touch the clutch or brake lever, or the foot brake or gearshifter, it also is turned off if you closed the throttle manually or the traction control system implements a significant intervention.

7. An analogy tach and full-color TFT display will now be boldly featured on the SE LT+. Taking a page out of the H2 SX SE’s playbook, the SE LT+ features a strikingly similar dash, and we’re not complaining. The new layout features loads of information and will offer two distinct modes for the rider to choose from.

8. Connect your smartphone to the 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ via Bluetooth and the Rideology app. For those of you who like to take calls and be in constant contact with the world when in the saddle, you’ll now be able to pair your device with the Versys 1000 SE LT+. The app also has a GPS logger, current electronics settings, and the ability to set up the dash display to taste. Kawasaki, of course, warns, “Do not operate smartphone while riding.”

9. New plastics include cornering lights. The Versys 1000 SE LT+ is going for an even more aggressive look, which Kawasaki has favored as of late. Additionally, the cornering lights first seen on the H2 SX SE have been included in the update, making night riding a bit friendlier.

10. The frame, engine, and ergonomics remain the same. If you were a fan of the Versys 1000, but wanted a little more out of the package, the SE LT+ ups Kawasaki’s game in the genre. Outside of the listed changes above, the Versys 1000 SE LT+ carries over all other componentry from the previous Versys 1000.

11. The 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ has an MSRP of $17,999. That happens to be the same price as the latest Yamaha FJR1300ES sport-tourer.

2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ Specs

ENGINE

Type: inline-4

Displacement: 1043cc

Bore x stroke: 77 x 56mm

Maximum torque: 75 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.3:1

Fueling: EFI w/ four 38mm Keihin electronic throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist and slip

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: 5-piece cast aluminum w/ steel rear subframe

Front suspension; travel: Semi-active electronically adjusted 43mm Showa fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted semi-active electronically adjusted Showa shock; 5.9 inches

Tires

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front: Dual 310mm petal disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers

Rear: 250mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.8 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Curb weight: 567 pounds (sans handguards and saddlebags)

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ Color:

Metallic Flat Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White

2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ MSRP:

$17,999

2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ First Look | Photo Gallery