2018 Macau Grand Prix Motorcycle Results

For the 52nd time, the world’s bravest road racers took to the streets of China’s 3.8-mile “Guia Circuit” November 17 for the 2018 Macau Grand Prix.

After securing pole on the Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing BMW S 1000 RR, Peter Hickman dominated the race, claiming his third Macau GP victory – his others arriving in 2015 and 2016 also aboard S 1000 RR superbikes.

Hickman chased early leader and Bathams teammate Michael Rutter aboard the Honda RC213V-S.

The Lincolnshire rider Hickman made tge pass on lap three, and was untouchable for the remainder of the race, which was shortened from 15 to 12 laps due to a red flag. The race was red flagged due to a crash involving Phil Crowe and Ben Wylie; both riders were unharmed, though Wylie was transferred to the hospital for checkups.

Joining Hickhman on the podium of the 2018 Macau Grand Prix were two Great Britain compatriots: Rutter and Martin Jessopp (Ducati Panigale R).

This was a perfect international road-racing season for Hickman, who also won the Superstock and Senior TT races during the 2018 Isle of Man TT this past June. He also claimed wins and podiums at the North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix, and entered the British Superbike Championship (BSB) Showdown as one of the top-six riders over the course of the season.

“It’s fantastic for me and the team, and to give our sponsors Aspire-Ho a win here is absolutely brilliant,” Hickman says. “Michael (Rutter) made a much better start than me, which is usual. He’s always good off the line. I was quite happy just to sit there following him. Once I was in the lead I tried to get away a bit.

“Then I heard Martin (Jessopp) coming closer and after the third lap I got my head down a little bit to see if I can have a little bit of a gap and if I could manage it. This is basically what I did. I managed to win every international road race this year, so that’s pretty spectacular. And I was in the BSB Showdown as well – so it’s been a really good year.”

2018 Macau Grand Prix Results

Peter Hickman, GBR, BMW S 1000 RR Michael Rutter, GBR, BMW S 1000 RR Martin Jessopp, GBR, Ducati Panigale R Danny Webb, GBR, BMW S 1000 RR Gary Johnson, GBR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Horst Saiger, Austria, Yamaha YZF-R1 David Johnson, Australia, BMW S 1000 RR Derek Sheils, Ireland, BMW S 1000 RR Davey Todd, GBR, BMW S 1000 RR John McGuinness, GBR, Ducati Panigale R

