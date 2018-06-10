2018 Isle of Man TT Recap & Results (Video)

The 2018 Isle of Man TT marked 100 years of racing at the IOM since 1907 – the only time racing didn’t occur was during the two World Wars (1915-1919, 1940-1945).

Before we get into it, one notable rider was missing from the grids – John McGuinness. The 23-time winner – second on the all-time TT win list behind the late Joey Dunlop (26) – is still recovering from his nasty crash during the 2017 North West 200.

McGuinness broke his leg and some vertebrae, and was forced to miss his second-straight IOM TT event, although he did pilot a Norton SG7 during the iconic Parade lap around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Though the icon was missing, the 100th year of TT racing arrived with records broken in every class: Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Lightweight, Electric (Zero) and Sidecar.

The most impressive news of all was the new lap record.

First, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison broke the lap record with a 134.432 mph during the RST Superbike race.

But this feat was surpassed during the Senior TT when Smith’s Racing BMW S 1000 RR rider Peter Hickman broke the outright lap record with a 135.452 mph.

The other big news arrived from Michael Dunlop’s efforts at the 2018 Isle of Man TT. Dunlop, the nephew of Joey Dunlop, won three TTs – the RST Superbike, Monster Energy Supersport 1, and the Lightweight TT.

This puts Dunlop on third overall for most TT wins with 18. Following the 2018 IOM TT, the top-five records stand at:

Joey Dunlop, 26

John McGuinness, 23

Michael Dunlop, 18

Dave Molyneux, 17

Ian Hutchinson, 16

Michael Hailwood, 14

Bruce Anstey, 12

Steve Hislop, Phillip McCallen, 11

Giacomo Agostini, Robert Fisher, Ian Lougher, Stanley Woods, 10

Mick Boddice, David Jefferies, Siegfried Schauzu, 9

Also, race records were broken during the 2018 Isle of Man TT including:

Senior TT (six laps), won by Peter Hickman (BMW S 1000 RR): 1:43:08.065, 131.700mph

Supersport TT (four laps), Dean Harrison (Kawasaki ZX-6R): 1:11:28.059, 126.703mph

Superstock TT (four laps), Peter Hickman (BMW S 1000 RR): 1:08:49.976, 131.553mph

Lightweight TT (four laps), Michael Dunlop (Paton): 1:15:05.032, 120.601mph

TT Zero (one lap), Michael Rutter (Mugen): 18:34.956, 121.824mph

Sidecar TT (three lapa), Ben & Tom Birchall (Honda CBR): 57:25.040 118.281mph

2018 Isle of Man TT Deaths

Two lives were claimed during the 2018 Isle of Man TT – Dan Kneen of the IOM, who passed during Superbike TT qualifying, and Adam Lyon of Scotland, who died during the Monster Energy Supersport 1 race.

During the 2017 IOM TT, three riders died: Davey Lambert of the UK, Jochem van den Hoek of Holland, and Alan Bonner of Ireland. This brings the death toll in both TT and Manx Grand Prix races at the Isle of Man since 1911 to 252 riders.

Photos by Wayne Freestone and the IOM TT.

2018 Isle of Man TT Results

2018 RST Superbike TT Results (Saturday, June 2):

1. Michael Dunlop, Tyco BMW S 1000 RR: 1:45:58.474, 128.170mph (Average)

2. Conor Cummins, Padgetts Honda CBR1000RR

3. James Hillier, Quattro Plant JG Speedlift Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

2018 Monster Energy Supersport 1 TT Results (Monday, June 4):

1. Michael Dunlop, MD Racing Honda CBR600RR:

2. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-6R

3. Peter Hickman, Trooper Beer Triumph 675R

2018 RL360 Quantum Superstock TT Results (Monday, June 4):

1. Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR:

2. Michael Dunlop, Tyco Racing BMW S 1000 RR

3. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-10R

2018 Monster Energy Supersport 2 TT Results (Wednesday, June 6):

1. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-6R

2. Peter Hickman, Trooper Triumph 675R

3. James Hillier, Quattro Plant JG Speedlift Kawasaki ZX-6R

2018 Lightweight TT Results (Wednesday, June 6):

1. Michael Dunlop, MD Racing Paton S1-R

2. Derek McGee, KMR Kawasaki ZX-6R

3. Michael Rutter, Paton S1-R

2018 TT Zero Results (Wednesday, June 6):

1. Michael Rutter, Mugen

2. Daley Matheson, University of Nottingham

3. Lee Johnston, Mugen

2018 PokerStars Senior TT Results (Friday, June 8):

1. Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR

2. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-10R

3. Conor Cummins, Padgetts Honda CBR1000RR

2018 Sure Sidecar 1 Results (Monday, June 2):

1. Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall, EIG Racing LCR: 58:31.967, 116.027mph

2. John Holden/Lee Cain, Silicone Engineering Honda

3. Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes, Honda

2018 Sure Sidecar 2 Results (Friday, June 8):

1. Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall, EIG Racing LCR Honda: 58:40.090, 115.760mph

2. John Holden/Lee Cain, Silicone Engineering Honda

3. Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes, Honda