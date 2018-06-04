2018 Isle of Man TT Death, RIP Adam Lyon: Monday, June 4, 2018

The second death of the 2018 Isle of Man TT occurred Monday when newcomer Adam Lyon died due to injures sustained in Monster Energy Supersport Race 1 crash, ACU Events LTD has confirmed.

The 26-year old of Helensburgh, Scotland, crashed at Casey’s, which is just after the 28th mile marker on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

The crash occurred on the third of four laps in the race dominated by 17-time TT winner Michael Dunlop (Tyco BMW S 1000 RR).

This brings the death toll in both TT and Manx Grand Prix races at the Isle of Man since 1911 to 252 riders. During last year’s Isle of Man TT, three riders perished due to crashes: Davey Lambert of the UK; Jochem van den Hoek of Holland; and Alan Bonner of Ireland.

Lyon qualified in 24th for his debut Supersport TT race with a fastest lap of 122.261mph, which he improved to 122.636mph on the opening lap. His fastest lap of the TT course – 123.443mph – was in Friday’s Superbike qualifying session.

During his debut at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix, Lyon lapped at 122.499mph and finished 11th in the second Supersport race. He finished sixth in the 2010 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship with podiums at Croft and Silverstone.

The staff at Ultimate Motorcycling expresses its deepest sympathy for Lyon, his friends and family, and the motorcycle racing community.