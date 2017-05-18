John McGuinness North West 200 Injury Update: ‘Day-by-Day’ Progress

John McGuinness North West 200 Injury Update

While qualifying May 11 for the North West 200, one of the world’s fastest international road races held in Northern Ireland and a precursor to the Isle of Man TT, John McGunniness suffered a nasty crash.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner McGuinness broke his lower-left leg, four vertebrae and three back ribs. He was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he continues undergoing various treatments to his broken leg.

Unfortunately, McGuinness was forced to miss the North West 200, where he has claimed six race wins, and will miss this year’s Isle of Man TT.

McGuinness released a statement Wednesday from the hospital, where he remains until further notice.

The Honda Racing CBR1000RR pilot says: “I really am truly overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes that have been flooding in since my accident at the North West 200 last Thursday. Both myself and the wife (Becky) have received so much support and I cannot thank the race fans, industry people, the medical teams and fellow racers enough; all your messages do help pull me through the dark hours.

“I’m still at the Royal Victoria Hospital undergoing various treatments for my leg injury; the fixator is still yet to be fitted as they don’t want to run the risk of infection, so at the moment it is day-by-day.

“I’m not going to lie, missing the TT this year is going to hurt, but I will be watching and keeping an eye on everything! Good luck to all the lads heading out there; if I am able to head over then of course I will be there, but at the moment everything is day-by-day and I just have to do what I can to recover and get better. It’s going to be a long road ahead, but I have a great support network around me, so I have to be patient and take each day as it comes.

“Thank you again!”

Honda Racing says stay tuned for further updates.

