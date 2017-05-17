Nicky Hayden Taken to Hospital after Cycling Crash in Italy

Nicky Hayden Bicycle Crash

The sole American in World Superbike, Nicky Hayden, was rushed to an Italian hospital near Rimini following a cycling crash Wednesday afternoon.

The 2006 MotoGP Champion was reportedly hit by Peugeot car while bicycle training with a group of others along the Rimini coastline. Reports say the 35-year-old Hayden, who competes on the #69 Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2, impacted a car’s windshield and fell to the ground.

Hayden reportedly sustained head and chest injuries, and was taken to the hospital to undergo immediate treatment. The Kentuckian was then transferred to hospital in Cesena further treatment and possible surgery, World Superbike reports. According to reports by Rimini Today, Hayden is in critical condition.

Details are scarce. Following the incident, Honda WorldSBK team tweeted: “Thank you to all Nicky’s fans for your support after his accident. He’s receiving medical attention in Italy, and we must now be patient…

“The medical teams are working hard, and we will provide updates as soon as they are available.

“All we can confirm is that Nicky was involved in an incident while cycling & has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment.”

Miles W/ the Mayor of Misano @denispazzaglini A post shared by Nicky Hayden (@nicky_hayden) on May 16, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Above was from Nicky Hayden’s Instagram before the cycling crash.

During this past weekend’s fifth round of World Superbike at Imola, Hayden DNF’d in race one due to technical issues with his Honda CBR1000RR SP2, and claimed 12th in race two. Hayden, the brother of Roger Lee and Tommy, is currently 13th in the World Superbike Championship.

This is the second injury for a factory Honda motrocycle racer this month; 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness broke his leg last week while qualifying for the North West 200.