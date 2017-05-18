HJC RPHA 11 Cars 3 Helmets Pay Tribute to Pixar’s Newest Movie

HJC RPHA 11 Cars 3 Helmets

With the release of Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 this summer, HJC presents two new graphics for its popular RPHA 11 helmet.

The RPHA 11 Lightning McQueen is unmistakable with its bright red paint job that sports the #95. Yellow lightning bolts and team sponsors complete the animated racecar graphic. The graphic appears on the RPHA11, since it only made sense to feature a racing graphic on HJC’s premium, race-design helmet.

In addition to Lightning McQueen, HJC will also release a Jackson Storm helmet. Jackson Storm is the poster child of the Next Generation elite racers, who will challenge Lightning McQueen’s place in the racing world.



Jackson Storm represents the peak of real-time technology and innovation, so HJC put a twist on the RPHA 11 and will present Jackson Storm on a carbon fiber shell. The helmet is sleek with deep blue accents, fast lines and metallic flecks.

Watch for the debut of the Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm RPHA 11 helmets at Le Mans during the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France, May 19-21, and at Road America MotoAmerica on June 2-4.

Cars 3 will be in theaters on June 16 and the helmets will be available September, 2017 around the word at authorized HJC dealers.

HJC RPHA 11 Cars 3 Helmet Fast Facts: