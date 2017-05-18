2017 U.S. ISDE Club Team Racers Announced

These 21 competitors will join the U.S. World Trophy, Junior Trophy and Women’s Trophy teams in the race for gold medals.

"These riders have worked hard, qualifying through the new ISDE Qualifier series and have earned a spot to represent the United States in the largest and most prestigious enduro event in the world," said AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla.

“After winning the World Trophy at the 91st running of the ISDE, it is our goal to defend our championship at the 92nd running, while finishing on the podium at every opportunity, and I think that, with the level of riders that have qualified, we have a very good chance at doing it.” U.S. ISDE Club Team Riders qualified through two regional series and one three-day event, with an additional three riders being selected based on participation in each series. U.S. ISDE Club Team East Qualifiers

Ty Tremaine

Jacob Rowland

Brendan Riordan

Michael Pillar

Alex Witkowski

Brian Storrie

U.S. ISDE Club Team West Qualifiers

Cody Webb

Justin Morgan

Anthony Gibbs

Devon Bolin

Nick Stover

Rick Emerson

U.S. ISDE Club Team Three-Day Qualifiers

Phillip Anson Maloney

Dillon Sheppard

P. Trent Whisenant

Van McCarren

John Maier

Steve Mason

U.S. ISDE Club Team Selected Qualifiers

Ryan Powell Nick Obryant Benjamin Kelley