2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally
It would have been easy for Honda to simply slap some bodywork and a windscreen on the updated 2017 Honda CRF250L and call it a rally bike. Instead, Honda made some significant changes when creating the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally, and they all point to an improved off-road experience.
The big change is the increased suspension travel. The CRF250L Rally has 11 inches of fork travel, plus over 10 inches of rear wheel travel. That, of course, means a taller seat height, but the change is less than an inch.
Other Rally upgrades include a larger fuel tank (about 2.4 quarts), handguards, and a larger skidplate. We haven’t ridden the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally yet, but it looks like an intriguing alternative to the Kawasaki Versys 300 and BMW G 310 GS adventure bikes. ABS is a $300 option, which is great if you stick to the pavement.
2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm
- Displacement: 250cc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: DOHC, four valves
- Induction: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized w/ electronic advance
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 11.0 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.3 inches of travel
- Front tire: 3.00-21
- Rear tire: 120/80-18
- Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
- Rake: 28.1°
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 35.2 inches
- Ground Clearance: 10.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 346 pounds
2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Colors:
- Black/Red/White
2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Price:
- $5899 (standard)
- $5199 (ABS) MSRP