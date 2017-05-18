2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally

It would have been easy for Honda to simply slap some bodywork and a windscreen on the updated 2017 Honda CRF250L and call it a rally bike. Instead, Honda made some significant changes when creating the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally, and they all point to an improved off-road experience.

The big change is the increased suspension travel. The CRF250L Rally has 11 inches of fork travel, plus over 10 inches of rear wheel travel. That, of course, means a taller seat height, but the change is less than an inch.

Other Rally upgrades include a larger fuel tank (about 2.4 quarts), handguards, and a larger skidplate. We haven’t ridden the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally yet, but it looks like an intriguing alternative to the Kawasaki Versys 300 and BMW G 310 GS adventure bikes. ABS is a $300 option, which is great if you stick to the pavement.

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm

Displacement: 250cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOHC, four valves

Induction: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 11.0 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.3 inches of travel

Front tire: 3.00-21

Rear tire: 120/80-18

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 28.1°

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 35.2 inches

Ground Clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons

Curb weight: 346 pounds

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Colors:

Black/Red/White

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Price:

$5899 (standard)

$5199 (ABS) MSRP

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally Photo Gallery