2017 BMW G 310 GS First Look | 7 Fast Facts

2017 BMW G 310 GS Fast Facts & Pictures

BMW Motorrad began its venture into the under 500cc segment last year with the launch of the G 310 R—a roadster that caters to entry-level riders and those who want something smaller for city travel.

BMW said it would expand on this segment, and the next bike to arrive—the G 310 GS—was unveiled Tuesday during EICMA (Milan Motorcycle Show).

The smallest in the GS lineup, which includes the R 1200 GS, F 800 GS, F 700 GS and G 650 GS, the G 310 GS was designed with one major mission—provide an entry into the world of BMW Motorrad. With its GS beak and two-tone colors, the G 310 GS is undeniably geared towards future GS riders. We’re looking forward to riding it, but for now, here are the Ultimate Motorcycling Fast Facts.

1. The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Featuring four valves and two-overhead camshafts, the motor produces 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm and 28 ft/lbs of torque @ 7500 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed transmission and has a final-chain drive.

2. Keeping weight low for entry-level GS riders, the G 310 GS weighs 374 lbs. wet.

3. The G 310 GS utilizes a tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear section. The stiff nature of the frame provides enhanced stability and steering.

4. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork up front, and an monoshock out back. The monoshock is attached directly to a double-sided aluminum rear swingarm. Suspension travel for both front and back is 7 inches.

5. The G 310 GS rolls on a 19-inch front wheel, and a 17-inch rear, both alloy. Both wheels are shod in Metzeler Tourance adventure-touring tires. BMW did not report if spoked wheels will be available.

6. ABS is standard on the G 310 GS. The mini GS arrives with a two-channel ABS system that can be deactivated with a simple press of a button on the left controls. Braking duties are handled by a single 300mm disc up front, and a 240mm disc out back.

7. Like the G 310 R, all of the G 310 GS motorcycles will be built in India by TVS Motor Company. But all design/engineer work was completed in Munich, Germany.

