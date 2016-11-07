2017 Honda CRF250L Rally First Look | 7 Fast Facts

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally First Look |

Upgraded ADV Motorcycle

With the continuing success of adventure motorcycles, including the Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin, Honda has released the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally for riders who want a lightweight ADV bike with capabilities on- and off-road.

1. The 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally is based on the standard 2017 Honda CRF250L, which is also updated this year. The updates to the standard CRF250L dual sport bike include a larger throttle body (38mm for 2017, up 2mm larger), an updated airbox and air intake, a larger-diameter head pipe and new muffler, a new ECU and dash, plus a new taillight and license plate holder.

2. Suspension travel is longer on the CRF250L Rally. To make the CRF250L rally-ready, suspension travel has been increased, which also adds ground clearance.

3. The CRF250L Rally gets a larger front disc brake and ABS. As you’ll be riding faster with the longer-travel suspension, you’ll need additional braking power, and the Rally gets a new, larger disc than the plain vanilla CRF250L. ABS is standard, and it can be switched off for off-roading.

[Read more 2017 Motorcycle Previews]

4. A larger fuel tank puts the ADV into the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally. We don’t have a fuel capacity number yet, but the tiny tank on the standard CRF250L limited its range. A larger tank is definitely a plus.

5. With a windscreen and protective body plastic, the CRF250L Rally will be able to take advantage of the extended range. The windscreen will keep the wind off the rider, while the extended radiator protection will keep the rider’s legs out of the windblast when rally riding.

6. Behind the windscreen is a new dash, and in front is a new headlight. The digital dash provides a tach, as well as a fuel gauge. Up front, the new headlight is a dual asymmetric LED design, and the turn signals also use lightweight, durable, low-draw LEDs.

7. Price, colors, and availability are set. You can get the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally in March 2017, and it will run $5899 (the standard CRF250L is now $5099). The Rally is available only in Red/Black/White. Red is the only choice for the standard CRF250L, with the graphics recalling the new CRF450R racebike.

Save

Save

Save