2017 Honda CRF250L Rally First Look | 7 Fast Facts

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally First Look
Upgraded ADV Motorcycle

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally
2017 Honda CRF250L Rally

With the continuing success of adventure motorcycles, including the Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin, Honda has released the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally for riders who want a lightweight ADV bike with capabilities on- and off-road.

1. The 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally is based on the standard 2017 Honda CRF250L, which is also updated this year. The updates to the standard CRF250L dual sport bike include a larger throttle body (38mm for 2017, up 2mm larger), an updated airbox and air intake, a larger-diameter head pipe and new muffler, a new ECU and dash, plus a new taillight and license plate holder.

2. Suspension travel is longer on the CRF250L Rally. To make the CRF250L rally-ready, suspension travel has been increased, which also adds ground clearance.

3. The CRF250L Rally gets a larger front disc brake and ABS. As you’ll be riding faster with the longer-travel suspension, you’ll need additional braking power, and the Rally gets a new, larger disc than the plain vanilla CRF250L. ABS is standard, and it can be switched off for off-roading.

4. A larger fuel tank puts the ADV into the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally. We don’t have a fuel capacity number yet, but the tiny tank on the standard CRF250L limited its range. A larger tank is definitely a plus.

5. With a windscreen and protective body plastic, the CRF250L Rally will be able to take advantage of the extended range. The windscreen will keep the wind off the rider, while the extended radiator protection will keep the rider’s legs out of the windblast when rally riding.

6. Behind the windscreen is a new dash, and in front is a new headlight. The digital dash provides a tach, as well as a fuel gauge. Up front, the new headlight is a dual asymmetric LED design, and the turn signals also use lightweight, durable, low-draw LEDs.

7. Price, colors, and availability are set. You can get the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally in March 2017, and it will run $5899 (the standard CRF250L is now $5099). The Rally is available only in Red/Black/White. Red is the only choice for the standard CRF250L, with the graphics recalling the new CRF450R racebike.

2017 Honda CRF250L First Look
2017 Honda CRF250L

3
Don Williams
  • Spencer Williams

    NO!!!
    Why would you give us a Dakar Honda? Did America ask for a Dakar? Nope. Dakar bikes are designed for deserts… which the majority of our population does NOT reside in.

    Not the mention the current popular variation of the beloved dual sport is ….. oh yes, SUPERMOTO! An expensive option that involves tacking on an extra $1000 to even make happen. Which most certainly sucks.

    But thanks for the ABS, great for off-road… oh wait… no it isn’t… but it sure would be nice for a street bike like, oh, I dunno, a motard???

    I’ve been praying for the CRF250M (the supermoto model) that every other country seems to have. Since the 250L was released!!

    As someone who worked FOR HONDA POWERSPORTS and oogled over the 250L as my dream sumo project bike. I feel royally crapped upon by Honda…

    So, I reiterate… ehem…. A DAKAR?! Honda designed a whole new bike when they couldn’t they have used the already existing supermoto with WAYYYY more draw.

    Sorry for the rant but seriously wth Honda, do you just hate us in the States or what?

    Did I mention the CRF250M comes in black? Yes please! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7d56704c58879ecdece44c56666c462c29664b382578ed29e867dbea50c231bd.jpg

    • Supermoto bikes have had a difficult time getting a foothold in the US market. Kawasaki had a 250 and Honda had a 230, but both of them disappeared quickly. Suzuki’s DR-Z400SM has hung in there, but not changed forever. Aprilia also has the Dorsoduro, and there’s Husky’s 701.

      But, other than that, it’s slim pickings. We love supermotos, but the market don’t seem to inspire the manufacturers to bring them in.

      At the same time, there are dozens of adventure-style bikes out there, so that’s a more lucrative market.

      Of course, we’d like both a Rally and Supermoto version, not to mention a Honda CRF450L and CRF450L Rally!

  • T Bahry

    I’m going to buy one as soon as it’s available. This is perfect for what I need. Long travel suspension (which the Kawasaki Versys X 300 lacks), the nice windscreen, tucked-in turn signals, good fuel range, wider seat…fuel gauge, etc. The 24 HP is not a big deal to me, as I am used to small-bore dual sport bikes (my last being a Yamaha WR250R dual sport) and I love exploring back roads and trails. Low CG is nice when plonking along in the back country too. At 340 lbs +/- it is still light enough to pick up after a tip-over. The more aggressive tire tread, if used on the release bikes, is a step up from the Trail-wing type tires usually found on dual sport type bikes. It all adds up to a bike that shouldn’t need much in aftermarket extras like so many others do.