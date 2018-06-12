2019 Kawasaki KX450F First Look Preview, Specs, Photos

The Kawasaki KX450F is a dominate player across the Supercross and Motocross Championships.

Eli Tomac claimed the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross title aboard the KX450F in 2017, and has won the opening three rounds of 2018 MX.

And now Kawasaki wants to make this championship winner even better. For 2019, the Kawasaki KX450F gets many updates that up the performance levels of this already well-to-do motocrosser.

Following are the fast facts about what’s new for the 2019 Kawasaki KX450F.

1. Designed with input from riders like Tomac, the 2019 KX450F gets a more powerful 449cc engine with the following new enhancements:

Finger-follower valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers

Aggressive cam profiles

Larger intake and exhaust valves

Higher Rev Limiter

Lightweight bridged-box piston

Thinner air cleaner element

Downdraft-style intake routing

Longer exhaust header pipe

Larger 44 mm throttle body

Plain bearings for the connecting rod big-end

Compact fuel pump

2. The KX450F is the first Kawasaki motocross bike to arrive with electric start – something the other manufacturers have been offering for years. The KX450F arrives with a lightweight compact Lithium-ion battery.

3. Also something new for a Kawasaki MX bike is a hydraulic clutch. Kawasaki says the new KX450F’s clutch will have a “more direct feel and easier pull for lighter lever action.”

4. Due to new Digital Fuel Injection couplers, riders can now adjust engine mapping while the engine is running – something not available on the 2018 model.

5. The five-speed transmission was also updated, and now features a new change drum and shift fork that further reduces weight.

6. Speaking of weight, the 2019 Kawasaki KX450F weights 232.4 pounds dry – nearly eight pounds lighter than the 2018 model. Kawasaki totally overhauled the KX450’s suspension, which is highlighted by the all-new 49mm Showa Coil Spring Fork with A-KIT Technology.

7. Besides a new engine, Kawasaki also updated the chassis and suspension with the following:

Slimmer aluminum perimeter frame

Engine used as a stressed member for rigidity balance

Swingarm with revised rigidity to match the main frame

Showa 49 mm coil spring fork with A-KIT technology

Revised linkage ratios

Rear shock layout and Uni-Trak rear suspension

8. Performance also got stronger in the braking department, the 2019 Kawasaki KX450F updated with:

New front brake master cylinder

Larger 250 mm rear disc

New rear brake master cylinder and hose

Larger-diameter 22 mm front axle



9. Other updates include:

Lighter and wider footpegs

Redesigned bodywork

Flatter and lower fuel tank

Slimmer single-piece radiator shrouds

Smoother engine covers.

10. These changes arrive with an increase in price from $8,849 to $9,299. From first look, it appears the changes are definitely worth the extra $450. We’ll be able to tell you more after our first ride on the all-new 2019 Kawasaki KX450F; stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for additional info. For now, here’s a 2018 Kawasaki KX450F review.

2019 Kawasaki KX450F Specs:

Engine

Type: 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled

Displacement: 449cc

Bore x Stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Fuel System: DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body

Ignition: Digital CDI with electric start

Transmission: 5-speed, return shift

Final Drive: Chain

Chassis

Front Suspension / Wheel Travel: 49mm inverted coil-spring telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping/12.0 in

Rear Suspension / Wheel Travel: New Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/low-speed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.1 in

Front Tire: 80/100-21

Rear Tire: 120/80-19

Front Brakes: Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper

Rear Brakes: Single 250mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper

Frame Type: Aluminum perimeter

Dimensions & Capacities

Rake / Trail: 27.6°/4.8 in

Overall Length: 86.0 in

Overall Width: 32.7 in

Overall Height: 50.2 in

Ground Clearance: 13.4 in

Seat Height: 37.6 in

Curb Weight: 232.3 pounds without fuel / 242.4 pounds

Fuel Capacity: 1.64 gal

Wheelbase: 58.5 in

2019 Kawasaki KX450F Colors:

Lime Green

2019 Kawasaki KX450F Price:

$9,299

2019 Kawasaki KX450F First Look | Photo Gallery