Supercross: Eli Tomac Extends Monster Energy Kawasaki Contract

Eli Tomac Contract News

The hottest rider so far in 2017 Monster Energy Supercross, Eli Tomac, has extended his contract with Monster Energy Kawasaki.

The “multi-year” contract extension arrives after the Colorado native scored five-straight wins for a total of eight race victories in 2017 Monster Energy Supercross.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to stay with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” says Eli Tomac. “The team has put a lot of faith in me over the last year, which has given me the confidence I need to win. We have put in a lot of work and it is good to see it paying dividends.”

The KX450F pilot joined the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for 2016, claiming six podiums that included a single win. He finished fourth overall behind SX Champion Ryan Dungey (Red Bull KTM). Tomac got stronger in AMA Pro Motocross, claiming four race wins and 10 podiums. He finished the MX series runner-up, and followed that with two MXGP wins and the Monster Energy Cup title.

With three rounds remaining in 2017 SX, Tomac is tied with Dungey for the points lead (294 each).

“Eli Tomac is an exceptional rider and athlete, and has successfully carried on the tradition of dominance with his KX450F,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. President Yoshi Tamura. “Eli epitomizes Kawasaki’s commitment to winning and we are very excited to ensure he’ll be part of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for years to come!”